Like many Salafists, performing dawa—which literally means “invitation,” but denotes Islamic outreach—is a focal point of el-Kordi’s life. “I’m always recruiting people and preaching,” he says. El-Kordi’s constant preaching, however, has gotten him in trouble. In 1995, while working as a public school chemistry teacher, State Security removed him from the classroom and transferred him to an administrative office because he was encouraging his students to become multazims. Not surprisingly, El-Kordi has no regrets. “My aim is to teach children about our religion so that they can follow the culture. They live in Islam—in big and small ways—and their fathers and mothers come to thank me because their kids returned to them better than they were before.”

Indeed, El-Kordi continued preaching and, in 1998, he became the Giza leader for al-Dawa al-Salfiyya, a national Salafist organization that was founded in Alexandria during the 1970s, but was closely monitored during the the Mubarak era. It was through this leadership position that he got to know the individuals who established the Nour Party earlier this year. To some extent, the Nour Party is an outgrowth of al-Dawa al-Salfiyya, and an essential component of the social networks that underlie the party’s quick formation. In this vein, all ten of the candidates on the Nour Party’s electoral list in Giza are active members in al-Dawa al-Salfiyya, which enabled them to claim meaningful supporters when the Nour Party was searching for candidates. El-Kordi describes al-Dawa al-Salfiyya as an indomitable force. “If we organized elsewhere like it was organized in Alexandria, nobody would be able to stand against us,” he says. “Because it represents the real Islam—the way Muhammad lived with his companions. You would just accept it naturally.”

Do you think that Christians would convert if they knew about Salafism, I asked. “Actually, the media prevents the right manners from reaching the Christians,” he said. “But when they learn about pure Islam, then they’ll become Muslims.” Suddenly, El-Kordi seemed to catch himself. “But we won’t impose it. It will come through nice talk and wisdom.”

El-Kordi tried to tow a moderate-sounding line for a few more minutes, saying that he would not impose the jizya tax on Christians—“we’re all equal and serve in the army together,” he said—and also said that he wouldn’t seek to enact the Qur’anic punishment of cutting off thieves’ hands, at least not until “society has a full knowledge of the Islamic rules,” at which time “there will be no poverty.”

I then moved onto other topics. I asked how the Nour Party’s parliamentarians would revive Egypt’s economy, particularly given the collapse of Egypt’s cash reserves since the January revolt. After saying that the party’s policy committee has a plan that draws from Islamic principles, I asked whether this meant the institution of interest-free banking. (Riba, also known as usury, is forbidden in Islam.)