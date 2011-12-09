One of the more dispiriting assaults on the written word in recent years was the advent of the "content farm," Web sites that spat out low-cost, high-volume copy written solely to manipulate Google's search algorithms to maximize "uniques" (i.e., readers) and thereby boost ad rates. Even journalism sites like the Huffington Post resorted to this trick ("What Time Does The Super Bowl Start?"). Eventually Google lost patience with the content-farm bait-and-switch earlier this year and changed its algorithms, and there are some signs that content farms are dying out.

Or maybe they're just migrating to politics. How else to make sense of Mitt Romney's Dec. 7 speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition?

Most commentary about the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting focused on the various candidates' determination to out-pander one another (Newt Gingrich will move the U.S.'s Israel embassy to Jerusalem; Rick Santorum will move it to Mecca; Michele Bachmann, to Vatican City; etc.). Certainly Mitt was an eager participant:

"[I]n three years, [Obama] has not found it in his interest to visit Israel, our ally, our friend..."