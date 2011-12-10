so you can take your weapons

SO YOU CAN TAKE YOUR WEAPONS

and your friends

AND YOUR FRIENDS

and go.

AND GO.

Please do not return.

PLEASE DO NOT RETURN.

We are giving you a moment of peace.

WE ARE GIVING YOU A MOMENT OF PEACE.

You can go. We will not follow you.

YOU CAN GO. WE WILL NOT FOLLOW YOU.

Then, the students as a group shout, “You can go! You can go!” And the police as a group warily back away and leave. At which point the students, surprised by their victory, erupt into cheers and applause, followed by “Shame on you! Shame on you!” That this young man had the presence of mind, the poise and courage, to speak as he did at that frightening, chaotic moment astounds me.

I have to admit that I have also been astounded every time I have heard protesters yell “shame” at the police when they use brute force to arrest someone. Just when I had thought the word, let alone the idea/feeling/sensibility, had disappeared from the popular conscience. But now, after seeing the effect of that young man’s improvisatory civil speech—“Please do not return”—I am now wondering whether “Mic check!” followed by concise instructions delivered in a civil manner is not a more compelling way to make the police stop and pay attention to what they are doing. It certainly turns the tables on them in a powerful and creative way. The look on their faces—they were literally disarmed.

Participating in Occupy Wall Street actions and watching astonishing moments like this one on the Internet made me feel the full force of what before I had only known intellectually: that power, as Hannah Arendt has taught us, “springs up between men when they act together and vanishes the moment they disperse.” The men and women who dreamed up Occupy Wall Street knew what they were doing when they called their movement “Occupy.” And so when the Davis students were peacefully assembling under the clear California sunlight to show their solidarity with Berkeley students and professors who had been roughed up by police when they peacefully assembled to protest unreasonable tuition hikes, they were enacting the words that appear on the Occupy Wall Street Internet site: “Exercise your right to peaceably assemble; occupy public space; create a process to address the problems we face and generate solutions accessible to everyone.”

As luck would have it, as I was mulling over these things, an essay entitled “Another Realism: the Politics of Gandhian Nonviolence” by Karuna Mantena came to me in an email from the organizer of an intellectual history seminar that I sometimes attend. Reading this paper, I began to take in the enormity of the spiritual discipline required by those who would undertake non-violent actions like civil disobedience, non-cooperation, boycotts, strikes, let alone hunger strikes. Gandhi, I learned, had an astute sense not only of the moral but also of the psychological qualities the non-violent protestor would need to cultivate. He recognized that there is an inherent tendency toward escalation in all conflicts, which, in turn, gives rise to entrenchment, resentment, and mutual hostility, which, in turn, inflames egoism, pride, and cowardice, and thus it was incumbent upon protestors to cultivate “unobtrusive” humility and fearlessness.

As luck would further have it, a few days later, Occupy Wall Street announced that it was holding a General Assembly meeting at the Lincoln Center on December 1. The occasion was the last performance of Philip Glass’s Satyagraha (“truth-force”), an opera loosely based on Gandhi’s life, and Occupy Wall Street wanted to draw attention to “the striking irony” that Mayor Bloomberg’s company, Bloomberg L.P., is one of the leading corporate sponsors of Lincoln Center at the same time that Bloomberg, as mayor, had protestors arrested and forcibly removed from Zuccotti Park for exercising their First-Amendment rights of peaceful public assembly and free speech. We arrived at 11 p.m. to see what has become a familiar police-state sight: a large number of demonstrators pressed into a ridiculously narrow space between barricades guarded by rows of armed police. And this with the large, open plaza of Lincoln Center before us! Philip Glass had promised to speak and before he arrived a number of fellow protestors were employing the “mic check” to speak. As more and more people joined our assembly, the enforced narrow corridor was becoming uncomfortably tight. Then, again, it happened: Suddenly a large number of people raced toward the barricades and a wave of anger engulfed our crowd. “Shame! Shame on you!” “The whole world is watching!” Which meant that yet another person was being arrested.

This time, I did not join in the chants. Instead I thought of Gandhi, of his insistence on the absolute need to purge one’s self of all traces of anger and resentment toward one’s opponents, that he thought of this as a means of self-discipline even as it also had the good effect of not inciting bitterness, anger, and retaliation. Gandhi meant what he said about unobtrusive humility, going so far as to insist that one should never attempt to embarrass or humiliate one’s opponents, which, for him, were coercive tactics that gave fuel to the cycle of violence. But at Lincoln Center that crisp, fall night when the police were coming down in brutal force upon one of our crowd, I did not feel humility nor, I suspect, did my fellow protestors as they continued, ever more enraged, to chant, “Shame!” no doubt feeling the energizing thrill of righteous indignation, I thought, with some embarrassment, of moral superiority. Gandhi’s spiritual discipline against anger and resentment, rooted in the central Hindu principle of ahimsa—refraining from causing harm to any living creature—inspired some of the most powerful writings of the theologian Reinhold Niebuhr and the powerful actions of the Reverend Martin Luther King, and now it struck me that these three men moved on a different metaphysical plane from those who would practice civility under pressure, which itself takes extreme discipline and creativity. As I listened to Philip Glass’s metaphysical prophecy from the closing song of his opera, Satyagraha, repeated after him, line by line, full-voiced by my enthusiastic fellow protestors, I knew that this was an orientation far beyond the reach of most of us, certainly myself.

Rochelle Gurstein, a monthly columnist for The New Republic, is the author of The Repeal of Reticence: America’s Cultural and Legal Struggles over Free Speech, Obscenity, Sexual Liberation, and Modern Art. She is currently writing a book on the history of aesthetic experience tentatively entitled Of Time and Beauty.