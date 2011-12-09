[Guest post by Jarad Vary]

Any time you hear about a sensible idea to help keep the world economy afloat, you can bet on two things: First, Mitt Romney will probably give it a tepid thumbs up. Second, Republican lawmakers will make him sorry he did.

After all-night negotiations in Brussels, this morning International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde made an encouraging announcement: EU countries had promised $267 billion to boost the Fund’s lending capacity. This European commitment satisfies world leaders’ expectations that the EU do more to help itself, and makes it much more likely that the Fund will commit some of its existing $390 billion to halt Europe’s spiraling debt crisis.

This is good news for European stability and the U.S. Economy. Unsurprisingly, Republican lawmakers are skeptical. In an op-ed in today’s Wall Street Journal, GOP Senator Jim DeMint warns that any IMF rescue of “Europe’s socialized economy” is a mistake, which will leave “US taxpayers” on the hook. Earlier this year, forty-four senators voted for a failed DeMint-led effort to limit IMF lending. DeMint promises to reintroduce his legislation.