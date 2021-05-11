The Empire Breaks Up

And the worst is yet to come. For the nationalist crises that have burst most fully into view—the Baltic and the Armenian—are minor compared with those that are likely to flare up before long, involving the Ukrainians and the Muslims of Central Asia, Unless a policy can be developed to keep these movements under control, Gorbachev’s perestroika—and even the Soviet empire itself—may be living on borrowed time.

The resurgence of nationalism has shattered the carefully manicured myth of the Soviet Union as a harmonious community of brotherly nations “drawn together” by the construction of socialism. Now that glasnost has rubbed off the ideological varnish, the Soviet Union appears as what it is: the last colonial empire still in existence. And it is an empire even more anachronistic than most. For demographic trends are about to turn the imperial nationality—the Russians—into a minority, and the Russians are seen by many non-Russians—especially the Balts and the Georgians—as economically and culturally backward. Can Gorbachev’s reforms, designed to bring the Soviet Union into the 21st century, sustain an increasingly absurd imperial system inherited from the 19th century?

It is ironic that Gorbachev’s first nationalist headache originated in Armenia, Though the Armenians now seek the preservation of their culture and language in the face of Russian influences, the basic orientation of Armenian nationalism is not separatist, or even anti-Soviet, Its strength derives, rather, from memory of the 1915 massacre of 1.5 million Armenians by the Turks. Indeed, the current Armenian campaign to reclaim the Nagorno-Karabakh province is directed less at Moscow than at Azerbaijan, which has a Turkish population. On paper the claim is a rational one: to reunite a territory populated mainly by Armenians with the rest of Armenia. But the dispute acquired an irrational, tribal character after the anti-Armenian pogrom in Azerbaijan a year ago. The depth of the enmity was seen during the Armenian earthquake in December. In Azerbaijan, news of the earthquake, according to a Western reporter, “engendered a holiday atmosphere,” The tragedy was seen by young demonstrators as “Allah’s punishment.”