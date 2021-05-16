The Empire Breaks Up

Moscow’s insensitivity in pushing through the amendments transformed the hitherto primarily cultural and economic quest for the autonomy of Baltic states into an overtly political one. The popular fronts, the mass organizations that have mushroomed in the Baltic republics, are now raising the question of sovereignty. In Latvia this aim was cautiously worded by the front as “a true government by the people . . . and the settlement of the nationality problem.” In Lithuania the front boldly seeks “democracy and the restoration of the political, cultural, and economic sovereignty in Lithuania.” The Estonian Parliament went further, proclaiming at an extraordinary session in November its right to veto laws passed by the Supreme Soviet (see page 24). The resolution also declared all Estonian land, natural resources, and industries the property of the republic.

For Gorbachev, accepting the republic’s right to veto Moscow’s decisions is just as unthinkable a precedent as the redrawing of boundaries demanded by the Armenians. Once again the very basis of the empire is being challenged. This explains the vehemence of Gorbachev’s rebuff. In a major speech in November, he issued his strongest condemnation of nationalism yet, saying that Estonia’s defiance of central power affected “the destiny of our whole union.” Estonian land and property, he said, belong to all Soviet people. Nationalism was now presented as the main threat to his economic reforms: “Comrades, it would be disastrous, it would put in jeopardy our perestroika.”

The solution to Gorbachev’s Baltic problem may be to make a virtue of necessity and turn the Baltic republics into a laboratory for perestroika. The Balts have a long prior history of free markets and are probably the most economically advanced of the Soviet peoples. They are keen to develop closer economic ties with northern Europe and Scandinavia—whose historical links to them are as strong as Russia’s. Moscow could defuse the drive for political autonomy by granting economic autonomy: let the Baltic states liberate their economies at whatever pace they see fit, and let them trade with their neighbors to the west on their own terms, free from Moscow’s regulation. The Baltic countries as a showcase for perestroika and a channel for Western technology transfer to the Soviet Union—as the Hong Kong of the U.S.S.R.? It would be a daring move, but Gorbachev has shown no aversion to departures from tradition.

Compared with Gorbachev’s other nationalism problems, the unrest in the Baltics is fairly manageable. There are only seven million people in the Baltic region, one-fourth of whom are ethnic Russians, Besides, the unrest is channeled through political institutions; local Communist elites have joined the popular fronts and are well positioned to moderate nationalist aspirations. The most serious nationalist threat to Gorbachev is likely to come not from the current crisis points in the Baltic or the Caucasus, but from three other sources: the Ukrainians, the Muslims of Central Asia, and ultimately the Russians themselves.