The Winnetka approach to education used the methods of progressive education—individualized instruction, group projects, creative activities, and motivation through students’ interest—to reach the goals of traditional education: knowledgeable and skilled students. Instead of rejecting spelling, penmanship, phonics, grammar, and arithmetic as unimportant, Washburne and his teachers tried to figure out the best ways to teach them; they carefully tested and tabulated each pupil’s progress. They developed new teaching materials and wrote new textbooks; they conducted research to see whether the pace of instruction was too fast or too slow.

In numerous places Ravitch highlights the potential of intelligent progressivism, progressivism that recognizes what should endure as well as what should change. “At their extremes,” Ravitch writes in the book’s conclusion, “both [progressive and traditional] sides can be faulted, the one for demeaning intellectual and academic standards, the other for caring more about subject matter than children. But at their best, both philosophies have made valuable and complementary contributions to American education.”

Nor is Left Back an invective against Teachers College. Ravitch criticizes many of the ideas that emanated from it (especially their extreme forms). But she expresses admiration for William Chandler Bagley, who was professor of education at Teachers College from 1917 to 1940, and Isaac Leon Kandel, who served there from 1913 to 1946. Both were critical of progressivism’s excesses but did not reject it entirely. In addition, Ravitch admiringly describes the Lincoln School at Teachers College; she laments that when schools emulated Lincoln, “few preserved the intellectual rigor that underlay most of Lincoln’s projects and activities.”

Carey cites unnamed reviewers of Left Back who note that Ravitch included “many contradictory ideas ... under the ‘progressive’ umbrella.” But Ravitch herself notes in the book that educational progressivism came in many forms. Ravitch outlines four ideas in progressive thought: first, that education might become a science; second, that schools should base their instruction on the needs of the child; third, that the ends and means of education should be based on the needs of society; and fourth, that the ends and means of education should be changed in order to reform society. Underlying all of these (as Michael John Demiashkevich notes in his Introduction to the Philosophy of Education) is a belief in the primacy of change and the necessity of adapting continually to it. To the extent that progressives subjected schools to an ideology of change, they limited the potential of their reforms. Schools must make and adapt to changes but must also maintain integrity, preserving what they value. This argument is at the heart of Left Back.

Equally erroneous is Carey’s cavalier depiction of Ravitch’s second book, The Revisionists Revised: A Critique of the Radical Attack on the Schools (1978), as “a scathing attack” on scholars who portrayed public schools as deliberate agents of social, racial, and economic oppression. But the book is about historical scholarship, which must be open to criticism. “In my own field of educational history,” Ravitch writes in the preface, “radical historians have encountered little opposition; even books which, in my view, flagrantly violated the rules of evidence and logic went unchallenged.” The book takes the risk of bringing out the disagreements that may already have existed in hiding, and pointing out some of the errors that radical revisionist historians have committed. Thus it serves as a warning and guide for any scholar or writer.

Ravitch criticizes not radicalism per se but sloppy radicalism, radicalism full of uncontested errors, radicalism that tries to force history into a predetermined shape. Carey writes that Ravitch “accused well-known revisionists” such as Michael Katz of “promoting arguments ‘entirely consistent with an anarchist outlook,’” among other things. But he takes this quote out of context, not even providing the full sentence. Ravitch’s point (which comes at the end of a compelling description of Katz’s 1968 work The Irony of Early School Reform) is that Katz, like anarchists, distrusts education reform, even radical reform, because of its cultural impositions, and like reactionaries (of a sort), favors gradual community action over the action of reformers. At the same time, Ravitch recognizes the value of Katz’s insights, even when criticizing his analyses and prescriptions. She describes The Irony of Early School Reform as “a well written, sophisticated effort to apply social science concepts to historical problems” and states that “he ranges easily across a wide field of disparate data, weaving facts and ideas into a coherent interpretation.” The reader is left wanting to read him, not dismiss him.