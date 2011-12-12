In his speech last Tuesday in Osawatomie, Kansas, President Obama initiated a new campaign to pressure Senate Republicans to drop their filibuster against Consumer Financial Protection Bureau nominee Richard Cordray and actually vote on his confirmation. But if he was expecting Republicans could be convinced to change course, he was being naïve: No one was surprised when Republicans used a filibuster to defeat a cloture vote on Cordray on December 8, thus killing, for now, his nomination.

It’s been clear for a while that the president’s only real choice if he wants to get the new agency fully up and functioning will be to exercise his recess appointment power. Of course, even then, Obama is sure to encounter resistance from Republicans. Clearly, Obama will need to reassert his authority on this issue. Fortunately, he has an excellent precedent in his new role model, Teddy Roosevelt.

The Constitution explicitly grants the president “Power to fill up all Vacancies that may happen during the Recess of the Senate, by granting Commissions which shall expire at the End of their next Session.” But people have been fighting about what exactly that means for two hundred years. Indeed, there are multiple fights, because there is more than one type of “Recess of the Senate.”

Intrasession recesses, for instance, take place every day when the Senate quits for the night or for the weekend, but neither of these meet the Constitutional requirement for recess appointments, according to precedent. Then there are the longer intrasession breaks, such as those that Congress takes over most holidays and in August. In the 1920s, it was determined that recess appointments ought to be allowed during those periods.