Life Among the Refuseniks

“Did you ever consider yourself a Soviet citizen?” I asked Vitaly Rubin on the eighth day of his hunger strike.

“Of course,” he answered. “But life taught me differently. I am the citizen of a country I have never seen.”

Gogol’s Dead Souls, in which perished serfs were sold, traded and even taxed, is a contemporary metaphor for the Jewish souls that become both unemployable and chargeable with failure to work; rights disappear, but duties remain; they exist in Moscow, but live in Jerusalem. Alexander Luntz remarked, “It is not clear, of course. Perhaps they really want to send away the Jews. But to let them go without difficulties doesn’t suit the system, either.”

The difficulties are different for different people. Some are only harassed in the streets, beaten up, spat on. Others go away to prison or psychiatric wards. Electroshock, insulin shock, chemical shock have been used to “change their minds”—an atrocious pun under the circumstances. The Medvedev brothers have recorded their Experiences. Gen. Grigorenko was sent to a mental hospital. This requires no judicial procedure under Soviet law, and so suits the case of Jews and dissenters. Since to disagree with the regime is madness, the average Soviet psychiatrist will certify the man who disagrees. At least one was himself certified for disagreeing with the definition of insanity. The procedures are exempt from legal action.

To vary things, “hooliganism” or “parasitism” or “economic crimes” can be arranged. It’s difficult to make a gift to a refusenik, though the state’s desire for hard currency is extreme and, with assiduous deduction, checks can be deposited. It is more difficult to open communication. Before the telephones were disconnected, they could speak with their friends. Now almost all the lines have been cut, with explanations such as “technical reasons” or “hooliganism” or “overloaded circuits.” Some sympathizers abroad have suggested getting groups of people to call Soviet agencies, Amtorg, Aeroflot, or the consulates in New York, Washington and San Francisco, and keep them busy for technical reasons, asking answers to the question: Why remove the comfort of a telephone?

I spoke French with Alexander Luntz. Gray, weary, intensely narrow-faced, dark-eyed, he might play Yves in “The Life of Yves Montand” if he can’t find suitable employment as a mathematician. Currently he works as a common laborer. Apparently a decision was made that he had state secrets, or scientific secrets, or some kind of secrets. “Why?” I asked.

“Why not?” he answered. “Why a football player, a metallurgy worker, a ballet dancer? Why not a mathematician? Of course, I do know enough about science to know there are no secrets—maybe that’s a secret. Personally, I can’t even understand secrets.” He stopped fooling and the lean, tired face fell into its natural lines. “Bad will. Monsieur, is my opinion, and bad understanding. It is more important for a bureaucrat to say Nyet, otherwise he’s just a secretary. And hostages are important, too—to make fear, which bureaucrats like, and to make a red light for others. I walk around, a living red light. The system needs oppression.”

We talked on the street, in cars, in rooms. We knew we were being followed and overheard. He said nothing he couldn’t bear the bureaucrats to know. And they knew anyway.

“How many refuseniks are there?”

He raised a humorous finger. That was counting, and his interest is in the higher mathematics. “Don’t count refuseniks,” he said, “count those who are refused and those who are afraid to apply—an X factor. The fact of asking for invitation to Israel is dangerous. So there are those who are afraid, or perhaps they are not afraid for themselves but for others. Oh, so complicated.”

“The situation seems hard.”

“In Moscow, very hard. In the provinces, a little better. They are not so concerned with ‘anti-patriotic’ behavior. They don’t talk so much about ‘parasitism.’ And there are cases where a person can work until he leaves, with the dignity of his job, his friends. I’ve heard of that in Estonia.”

It was as if the Soviet republic of Estonia is some sort of paradise.

Lydia Kornfeld’s daughter, aged 10, was in the hospital with an attack of anxiety. She wrote a poem that was published in England; it was about her desire to live in the land of Israel. Most mail to the Kornfelds does not come through. But the anonymous death threat, signed Black September, saying that its long arm would find her, managed to reach the child. Lydia’s husband, an engineer, now works as a laborer. Lydia, formerly an English interpreter, doesn’t work, tries to keep her children calm, suffers from asthma, studies Hebrew.

“What reason to harass your daughter like this?”

“To let people know,” she said. “This can happen to you, it can happen to children. Even our children have spent time in jail, since we were all picked up at demonstrations.”

When I left her I was followed by a man in a canvas coat with a black fur collar and a matching black fur mustache, along with a blind man with yellow and white cane, which he tapped irregularly and unconvincingly. I decided this was to distract me from my real tail—a beautiful Italian-speaking dwarf. I began to understand a little of both the pressures the refuseniks live under and the humor they develop. They laugh when they speak of suffering, of death threats against their children. I imagine those who do not laugh do not survive.

My own tension is suddenly extreme. Valery Panov and his wife Galina are subject to special care by the KGB. I have their address. They have received word that I am coming. I give the cab driver an address adjacent to theirs, although it makes no difference really, and set out with the enforced calm I remember when going into combat.

The Panovs were spending their days and nights in a shabby, low-ceilinged two rooms on a high floor of a dark, massive apartment building in an outlying district of Leningrad. The walls are covered with pictures of dancers and performers, letters, telegrams, photographs, souvenirs, posters of their starring moments, diplomas, evidence of prizes and victories—the atmosphere of proud graduates and artists, still striving. There are lamps with painted shades. The round table pushed to the corner is covered with the

debris of hospitality—bread, cheese, wine, cakes, glasses of tea. There is a photograph of Panov with his head shaved, dating from the time he was picked up and kept for 15 days in a cell with crippled prisoners, an interesting warning for a dancer. There is a photograph of Laurence Olivier, picketing on his behalf, and a telegram from Olivier, expressing love and admiration for a great dancer.

They have been expecting me and are immediately, with that familiar Russian hospitality, welcoming, excited, laughing, generous with food and drink! greedy for news of the world. I expected the vanity of performers, but instead found warm and easy good company, aside from the pathos of their luck, and spent the larger part of three days with them. They looked rather fit, despite winter pallor. They worked out together, Galina very serious in a heavy turtleneck sweater, her blond hair pasted to her head with exertion. She would giggle, run to wash, come back pink and glowing, and of course always with food.

When I pulled at the exercise bar attached to the wall, it rattled; I could almost pull it out. The ceiling was too low for any leaps. Panov shrugged. “Well, we stretch,” he said. “We try. Of course we also lose some of our skills.”

Galina talked about the irritable Soviet complaint that now they will let Panov go to Israel, but not her, because she is not Jewish and her mother refuses to give permission. “I am a grown woman! I have a husband! First she gave permission, then the police called her in, now she says she doesn’t like Jews and I can’t go. My poor mother, I cannot hate her for this.”

THE PANOVS REPRESENT a special problem. Nureyev defected. If they let the Panovs leave, they imply that others can go. If they make it very difficult, if they torment and harass them, it discourages dancers and other artists. Families also can be useful. Panov’s brother, a historian, no longer works in his field.

“My real name is Shulman, but I couldn’t join the Kirov Ballet until I called myself Panov. I managed to change my passport from Jew to Russian. Many dancers are Jewish, but they don’t admit it. Even ballet is ruled by politics here, though it seems far from ideology. I grew very tired of lies. Individuality is not required, not allowed. I even had political trouble over choreography—political trouble.”

The hoarse, light voice of Charles Aznavour was singing on a record. I wanted to turn it down. Valery gracefully signaled that the tape spins in the ceiling; the record was to interfere with the sound of our voices. But he shrugged. No difference. “They must be bored with my story anyway,” he remarked, and took the record off. “The director told me about my choreography: If you have such visions, forget them. Soviet art doesn’t permit your visions.”

Galina was leaning on Valery’s shoulder in that tender, slightly stagey Russian way I had already noticed with the Slepaks. Valery touched her hand, and said very slowly, looking first to her and then to me and then back to his wife: “Galina is the real hero. I knew and studied to go to Israel, but she, a young ballerina, not even a Jew, made a choice to follow her husband. Or stay with her husband, if it be thus.”

I asked about Boris Rubenstein. Yes, he knew. He was called in by the same office, and asked to sit in the same chair. Take a seat, my dear Panov, we’ll have a talk. “I looked at him with my eyes and told him I knew. And his eyes told me that he knew I knew. I looked and he looked. And then I went like this”—a slight, courteous, elegant balletic bow—”and I sat in that chair.” Panov smiled. “Nothing.”

WHEN I LEFT late that afternoon, there was a wet snow falling on Leningrad, there were mists exhaling from the stony canals. On an impulse I visited the restoration of the house near the Winter Palace where Pushkin lived, and walked in the black slush along the canal where one of his heroines drowned herself for love, and watched the visitors with their guidebooks hurrying into the Hermitage. But I didn’t go inside on this trip to Leningrad. I was passing my time thinking of the dead souls of Russian history and literature, and of the murdered and dying souls today, and of Panov saying, “For a long time they frightened me, but they can’t frighten me anymore.” The Panovs were allowed to leave the Soviet Union in June.

Ilya Goldenfeld, professor of physics, showed me his file of invitations to lecture in England, France, Jerusalem, Berkeley, Harvard—and Cairo. He can’t go anyplace now. His daughter, pretty, blond, 16 years old, explains: “We are Jew and we want to be Jew.”

Prof. Goldenfeld, a short, white-haired, chunky man, repeated the familiar consolation: “We are free men in Russia, because we do what we want, we meet with foreigners, we no longer even work.” But of course this is irony. Spinoza said that human bondage consists in not knowing the limits of possibility, not knowing what is allowed. These Jews who smile ironically—spat on in the streets, jobless, stricken—are not free. Professors, scientists, doctors, engineers are now “lift boys,” as one put it. They are riding elevators to nowhere.

To explain how they feel. Prof. Goldenfeld took me on a few visits. Babi Yar, where 100,000 or more died, is a barren park. Too many Jews died here, so it is not yet celebrated with a monument. There is a stone to indicate that there will be some sort of statement when the time is ripe.

Not far from the pits of Babi Yar is a desecrated, bulldozed Jewish cemetery. There were smashed columns, gaping holes filled with brackish ice where coffins had been. Those ancestors who were not in Babi Yar had been here. We walked, crackling twigs, breaking ice, getting muddy. My friend’s daughter was weeping. There had been no reason to destroy this relic of the ancient Jewish presence in Kiev, but nevertheless one night about a year ago the bulldozers had come to do it, and the job had been done before anyone could wake up to protest, and the official story is that a sports field was needed in this place. We sloshed about, breaking the underbrush, stumbling on the fallen stones half-buried in snow. Mausoleums were cracked and gaping, monuments toppled, and the wreckage remained, saying what it said to the people of Kiev—broken and insulted six-pointed stars. “Chepoxa. Glupost.” My halting Russian: Foolishness, stupidity. “To be Jew,” said the pretty blond girl, “is asking too much?”

Of course, Jews do not worship the stones laid for the dead. But the desecration is real anyway.

“A sports field they said when they did it. They haven’t even built the sports field.”

But perhaps most chilling was a visit to the synagogue in the Podol quarter of Kiev. The old wooden building is painted and gilded inside; there is an appropriate Byzantine influence. There is no longer a rabbi for the 350,000 Jews of Kiev, but a coven of old men was making matzos in a bakery behind the synagogue. My arrival caused a great bustle. Lights were turned on; rows of bulbs flashed above the tabernacle; the synagogue was, you might say, activated. The oldsters tottered around me, pulling at my arm. “New York? Chicago? Los Angeles?” one asked, exercising his repertory of English. “See matzos? buy matzos? give something?”

“Is everything all right?” I asked him in Russian.

He answered in English, this man with staring exhausted pale blue eyes, red and white at the rims, eyes of cupidity and disaster. “Oh wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, we are so happy,” he said.

My friends had refused to come into the synagogue with me. For them it was almost like KGB headquarters. The man who took me there was ashamed and silent. “I said they are bad,” he said at last. “No. They are only old and full of fear.”

“Is there any community here?”

“We study. We make minyans in houses, that’s all. No rabbi, but nevertheless, we invent a Jewish life, and our children do it even better than we do, since they have learned earlier.” The flashing look of rage and defiance on the face of the mild, chunky, pink-faced professor reminded me of something, and after a moment I remembered. It was the elegant flashing face of the ballet dancer in Leningrad, as he described sitting down to KGB order in the chair in which Boris Rubenstein had sat. Take a seat, my dear Panov, we’ll have a talk.

On my last evening in Kiev, last evening in the Soviet Union, I went to the Philharmonia Hall, an elegant little jewel-box theater hung with satin, to hear the Chamber Orchestra of Moscow play Bach’s ‘The Art of the Fugue.” The sweet faces of Ukrainian music lovers swayed and dozed with rapt expressions to the violins and cellos of Glickman, Schildkraut, Levin. As luck would have if, I met the 19-year-old daughter of another refused scientist in the lobby. “Oh I love it, I am drunk with it,” she said about the music.

“Will you be sad to leave Kiev?”

She laughed. “Why not come as tourist someday, as you, to visit this beautiful foreign country?”

We walked together up the Kreshchafik. She showed me the modest house that bore a plaque: “Here Lived Sholem Aleichem.” “It used to say ‘Jewish Writer,’” she said. “You see that blank space? They changed the inscription.”