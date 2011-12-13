To be sure, Merkel is hoping to earn a third term in the federal elections scheduled for 2013. But it is far too simplistic to argue that Merkel hesitates because Germans are opposed to bailing out their European partners. If presented with a binary choice between transfers to the periphery or the end of the euro , polls suggest the electorate would choose the former.

Merkel’s beleaguered junior coalition partners, the FDP, have toyed with euroskepticism—only to lose further ground in the polls. For her part, Merkel delivered an impassioned defense of the integration project at her party conference in late November. Against a banner proclaiming, “Für Europa, für Deutschland” (“For Europe, For Germany”) Merkel branded Europe a Schicksalsgemeinschaft—literallya “community of fate.” Ultimately, her nation has reserves of attachment to the European project that extend far beyond economics.

The fact that Merkel is treading carefully actually has to do with two intertwined domestic issues. First, a particularly German aversion to moral hazard, itself related to the country’s self-defeating experiences with overly accommodating monetary policy in the aftermath of the World War I. And second, the prospect of legal limits imposed by its Constitutional Court, which earlier this year heard—before eventually dismissing—challenges against the early bailouts.

For all the market gloom, it is worth noting that Friday’s agreement promises large commitments to the struggling periphery, in the form of concurrent official support mechanisms – the EFSF and the ESM – as well as more funds triangulated through the IMF. This may not equal “Eurobonds,” but these mechanisms will involve real transfers to countries seeking to correct their competitiveness issues (and resulting current account deficits). And that is leaving aside an ECB that remains extremely unlikely to render itself redundant.

Despite all the talk about constitutional debt breaks, Keynesians need not be outraged just yet —the devil will be in the details that have yet to be negotiated. The final agreement is likely to retain enough flexibility to allow for counter-cyclical expenditures in times of crisis. The goal is to eradicate deficits that are structural in nature, which themselves undermine the ability of governments to act counter-cyclically when needed most. It is therefore not unlike what Britain’s governing coalition is struggling to do in the United Kingdom and the Obama administration says it wants to enact (but is failing to) in the United States.

Indeed, this is the political consensus among German elites. If Merkel were to lose power in the next election, the next chancellor would almost certainly be a member of the forthrightly pro-European Social Democrats. Their best-positioned candidate, Peer Steinbrück, has strongly defended the euro and supported Eurobonds. Last week, at his party’s conference, Steinbrück warned that the failure of the euro would lead to the “political renationalization” of Europe. The German left, it turns out, understands integration in the same 1945 key that Merkel does. And ultimately, just as in France, Italy, and even Greece, no credible party in Germany is fundamentally skeptical of the European project.

Spain’s great 20th century philosopher, José Ortega y Gasset, put it best long ago. Looking at the fraught politics of his homeland—a Spain where internal polarization would lead to the paradigmatic civil war of the 20th century, itself a mere preview of the conflagration to come—the thinker proclaimed: “Spain is the problem, Europe is the solution.” A century on, politics still encumber the quicker moves markets would want. Yet the intergenerational project is little changed: integration marches on.

Pierpaolo Barbieri is Ernest May Fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School. His book, Hitler’s Shadow Empire: Nazi Economics and the Spanish Civil War, will be published by Harvard University Press in the fall of 2012.