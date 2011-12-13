I'm actually not sure whether the fee schedule for physicians reduced Medicare spending in the ensuing years, but the new payment system for hospitals certainly did. And both changes were far more socialistic in nature than anything the Affordable Care Act contemplates. The fee schedule, in particular, is effectively a form of price controls.

Defenders of the two Republican presidents, and the changes they introduced, might argue that these presidents weren't cutting benefits with these changes -- that Reagan and Bush were merely trying to make Medicare's payment system more efficient. These defenders would be right. But the very same argument applies to the payment reforms of the Affordable Care Act, which actually improve benefits by providing free preventative care visits and broader prescription coverage for the sickest seniors.

OK, that's the dishonesty. And the hypocrisy? Romney has lavished praise on Paul Ryan's Medicare reform scheme, most recently last week, when his campaign made clear that Romney agreed with the proposal in principle if not in all of the specifics. But Ryan proposes to cut Medicare spending by more than Reagan, Bush, Clinton, or Obama ever did. And unlike most of the previous reductions, Ryan's cuts would affect benefits directly.

The Congressional Budget Office has calculated that, by 2030, the typical senior would be individually responsible for more than two-thirds of his or her medical costs. Under current law, the typical seniors would be responsible for just one-fourth of those costs.

Even if you make some heroic assumptions about how much Ryan's plan would reduce prices through the imposition of "market forces" and even if you assume Romney wouldn't cut Medicare by as much as Ryan would, the fact remains that Romney has committed himself to substantial reductions in the program's spending -- reductions that would leave seniors individually responsible for much greater medical costs. If he wants to attack Obama for cutting Medicare, he should admit that he'd likely cut Medicare by even more.