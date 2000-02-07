And, while Tuttle worked the countryside, the unions worked the larger cities. On the night before the caucuses, a caravan of AFL-CIO supporters, some from as far away as Washington, D.C., descended on the Firestone plant on the outskirts of Des Moines. As the temperature dropped close to zero and smoke from the factory filled the sky with clouds, they handed out leaflets emblazoned with Gore’s photo. “If you’re organized and turn out the vote,” said Mary Rosenthal, who had come from Minnesota, “you can completely control the caucuses in Iowa.” Indeed, in the campaign’s final weeks, Iowa’s local unions spent thousands of dollars to counter Bradley’s early surge. They sent out, among other things, a video from John Sweeney endorsing Gore and some 25,000 laminated flyers that read, “Al Gore is the only candidate.” When I visited Tuttle’s house, the pamphlets were stacked on his kitchen table. “The unions are going to help carry us,” he said.

Like the Gore campaign, labor found its own men on horseback, people it trained to control a cryptic process that Gore, in his failed presidential bid in 1988, called “an arcane procedure that produces crazy results.” The AFL-CIO’s special guide to the caucus, titled “Precinct Caucus Education,” tries to explain, for example, the equation that determines how caucus votes translate into delegates. (Unlike voters in primaries, caucus-goers don’t vote directly for candidates; they vote for delegates who will represent their candidate at the convention.) “The allocation is determined by multiplying the number in each preference group by the total number of delegates to be elected and then dividing by the number of total eligible caucus attenders,” the brochure states. “The result is rounded up at .5 and down at less than .5.” The guide recommends that you consult the Caucus Mathematics Worksheet and bring a calculator. A stalemate is resolved by more primitive means: “In a case where two or more preference groups are tied for the same additional delegate, a coin should be tossed to award the delegate to one of the preference groups.”

Along with the rules, the unions provided their members with a dummy speech to deliver at the caucus: “My name is (your name).... I support Vice President Al Gore and believe his support of workers and working family issues make him the best candidate for the office of President of the United States. Al Gore supports improved education for our children and grandchildren . . . Al Gore supports the rights of workers to organize into unions.”

“I think we got everything covered,” Tuttle said on the morning of the caucus. To see just how much, I drove that evening to Cumming, a town of about 150 people. When I asked at a gas station for directions, the man said, “Just follow the pavement.You won’t miss it unless you run off the road.” The caucus was held at the American Legion Hall, in the center of a town that consists of about three buildings, including the local pub. The hall is a tiny brick building, no more than 30 feet by 30 feet, lined with artifacts from World War II.

When I arrived, there was already a huge gore 2000 placard on the door. The walls had posters of the vice president as well, but then several Bradley people started filing in and put up their own signs. Chuck Spain, a 72-year-old retired schoolteacher, had told me earlier that Bradley was the only one “who speaks the language of the common man.” I asked him if anything could change his mind. “I don’t think so,” he said. Another woman said she was on the fence but leaning toward Bradley.