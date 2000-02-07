Bush the elder, of course, had no charisma. This is one of the big reasons Clinton trounced him. In George W., Republicans have a candidate with Clintonian charm but on whom voters can project the decency and honor of Poppy. It remains to be seen whether W. can retain this amalgamated appeal—especially if rumors about his past crop up once again. But on this night in Cedar Rapids, as the candidate dives into the crowd for yet another meet-and-greet with voters, the magic seems to be holding. He smiles. He laughs. He kisses cheeks and slaps backs, just like the farmer next door. No wimpy handshakes here, folks.

CAUCUS NIGHT, JANUARY 24, 7 p.m. I am standing in the basement cafeteria of the Alden Community School in Hardin County, which I think may be, officially, the middle of nowhere. The town of Alden lies about 90 minutes north of Des Moines, smack-dab in the center of the state. With cornfields and hog farms all around, it is the kind of place from which people are frequently abducted by aliens. The town has some 900 residents—most of them on the “mature” side and either involved in or retired from agribusiness. When the wind is right, you can catch a whiff of hog waste in the air. I have come to Alden in search of a caucus unmarred by TV cameras and political staffers. By ten o’clock this morning, you couldn’t swing a dead cat on the streets of Des Moines without hitting half a dozen reporters. But my guess is you wouldn’t catch Peter Jennings dead in Alden. So now it’s just me and 56 Iowa Republicans raring to fire the first shot of Election 2000.

My host for the evening is Loren Larson, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and a dedicated Bush supporter. As caucus chair, Larson is in charge of keeping the meeting running smoothly, making sure nobody tries to grandstand or pick a fight. As people sign in, Larson preps me on what to expect. There will be a major Forbes contingent, he confides with obvious disappointment. “Forbes has made big inroads in this county.” How exactly? Barbecue, says Larson. Last June, one of the local gentry hosted a cookout for Forbes that Larson estimates fed some 6,000 folks. Give an Iowan a free meal, says Larson, and he’ll love you forever. “There are people around here who are professional funeralgoers because there’s always free food afterward,” he says in all seriousness. “It doesn’t matter if they know who died or not.”

One of the most important things to know about a presidential caucus is that very little time is spent actually discussing the presidential race. First, caucus officers and delegates to the county committees must be elected—an exercise that rapidly degenerates into something akin to freeze tag. People nominate one another to be spiteful. Those nominated then nominate someone else as payback. (You’re it! No, you’re it!) During the election for secretary, a little drama even develops. Lois Daum, a tiny, grandmotherly woman, is nominated and moves over to sit at the head table. But wait! Some troublemaker throws Stephanie Verkandt’s name into the mix, and an open vote must be taken. The hands go up. The hands come down. The hands go up. Oh! It’s Lois over Stephanie, 27 to 18. Justice prevails.

An eternity later, it’s time for people to voice their presidential preferences. Under caucus rules—and Larson is a stickler for the rules—each person may take no more than two minutes to speak her piece. In larger precincts, the result is that only those who feel strongly about a candidate bother to sound off. But Larson isn’t giving this group that option. Seat by seat, he goes around the cafeteria tables, pressing people to share their positions. Individually, the responses are unimpressive—often bordering on the unintelligible. Taken together, though, they prove revealing.

Larson is right: this is a Forbes crowd. One after another, people wax rhapsodic about the high-born publisher’s business smarts, his financial independence (“He’s the only guy who isn’t bought off!”), his outspokenness on abortion, and, most especially, his vow to decrease their tax burden. But there are also more than a dozen Bushies in attendance, most of whom offer strikingly similar—and almost wholly substanceless—explanations for their choice. All told, eight people make a formal pitch for W. The first man to speak argues, “The father set a good pattern for the son.” Four people vent their spleen over the Clinton era and assert that Bush is the Republican most likely to beat Gore. One man expresses disgust with Clinton and proclaims that Bush is “the most likable person out there,” while a woman a little farther down the table praises Bush as a man of great “energy and spirit—and someone you like to see on television. Not that that’s a big thing. But he has a good way of speaking. He can win it. And we need to have a winner in the White House.” To sum up: He’s got a winning personality. So much for the punditocracy’s decision to dub this the “issue-oriented” election.

In the official Alden tally, Forbes comes out on top with 34 votes. Bush pulls 16, Bauer four, and Keyes two. It takes 15 minutes for someone to find a cell phone that works out here so Daum can report the results to the tallying center in Des Moines. The final 45 minutes are spent debating possible planks to recommend for the party’s platform—the most controversial of which comes from an elderly gentleman who feels that the word “drug” should be excised from all written materials found in schools and other state-affiliated institutions. “Children see that word and become curious,” he argues.

The party breaks up promptly at 9 p.m. Somehow, I survive the drive back to Des Moines and crawl into bed just before 2 a.m. The final caucus results have long since been announced, and, while W. didn’t do so well in Alden, he did pull 41 percent of the statewide vote. A clip from his post-caucus celebratory speech is playing on c-span. Natty in blue pinstripes and a red polka-dot power tie, the candidate speaks warmly of children and hope and national unity. He smiles his compassionate smile and nods graciously at the cheering crowd. The effect is positively presidential. Bill Clinton never looked better.

This article appeared in the February 7, 2000 issue of the magazine.