Iowa Brownout

The Des Moines Register is throwing a party and Jerry Brown’s not invited. So come January, Brown will have to stand out in the cold while President Carter and Senator Edward Kennedy square off under the warmth of television camera lights in the Register’s presidential candidates debate. Brown would like to bask in the warmth too. But the Register’s editors say no.

The editors have invited only those presidential candidates who, they said, are “genuinely competing” for votes in the Iowa caucuses. Kennedy, who has called Iowa his big test, and Carter, who was there first, have a great deal of money and people invested in Iowa: that’s why they were invited. Brown doesn’t even have a campaign office in the state. “He is a presidential candidate but he is not a candidate in Iowa,” the Register’s editorial page editor, Gil Cranberg, said. On that basis, Brown was not included in the debate.

Brown isn’t very happy about the exclusion. On NBC’s “Meet The Press,” he said it was “an outrage.” He forlornly dubbed the exclusion a “gag rule” and said it was “totally inconsistent with freedom of the press.”