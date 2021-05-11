Iowa Brownout

Gannon insists that his newspaper’s motive in excluding Brown is not that of the jilted damsel. He said the debate was conceived for the benefit of Iowans and was not intended to be a nationally televised event. “My first responsibility is to the people of [Iowa],” Gannon said. “I'm not responsible to Brown.”

The Register claims to be responsible first to Iowa. But what service is it to Iowans to prevent them from hearing Brown? The Register didn’t ask the people of Iowa whether they wanted to see how Brown stacks up against Carter and Kennedy. It decided that because Brown didn’t seem interested, Iowans shouldn't see Brown debate his opponents face to face.

The disservice is not restricted to Iowa. The Register said the debate was not proposed with the idea that it would be a nationally televised event and is proceeding on that basis. Whether the debate was intended strictly for Iowans makes no difference. If the president is debating his political opponents for reelection, it’s a safe bet the event will be covered live and in color by the networks and broadcast coast to coast. In a national context, the Register’s reason for excluding Brown seems even more obtuse. The Register doesn't think anyone in the country should see Carter, Kennedy, and Brown debate because Brown has ignored Iowa?