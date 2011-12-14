But women weren’t spared the traumas of the recession: After all, it wasn’t just auto factories that were shedding jobs. In fact, according to Heidi Shierholz, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, women suffered a disproportionate number of layoffs across most industries. “On more than one occasion, there was a sense that people wanted me, particularly as a woman economist, to say that [the recession] would have a silver lining for women,” Sheirholz told me. “But I just kept on getting back to the fact that women are getting slammed [too].”

And whatever “Work It!” suggests to the contrary, women still don’t outnumber men in the workplace. They currently account for 49.4 percent of the payrolled workforce, up from approximately 45 percent before the recession hit, and these numbers only account for the salaried, civilian, and non-farm working population. This means that if farm workers, members of the military, and those who are self-employed—all three of which Jeffrey Hayes, a senior research associate at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research (IWPR), characterizes as male-dominated fields—were brought into the equation, the percentage of women in the workforce would almost definitely be lower.

Moreover, if the recession was harder on men, statistics show that women have fared far worse during our prolonged recovery. A Pew Research study found that while men gained 786,000 jobs between June 2009 and May 2011, women lost 218,000. And in contrast to the Great Recession, when both men and women lost jobs in absolute terms, the study noted that this recovery period “is the first since 1970 in which women have lost jobs even as men have gained them.” Of the 1.6 million jobs added to payrolls between November 2010 and November 2011, the IWPR estimates that 30 percent were filled by women while 70 percent were filled by men. “Everyone was throwing around the term ‘mancesssion,’ but ‘he-covery’ never really caught on,” Hayes says.

The research community, meanwhile, is “scratching [its] collective head,” says Hayes, as to the reason behind men gaining jobs at a higher rate than women even in categories like business services, which is rarely viewed as dominated by any one gender. “We don’t have the data to prove this, but it’s almost as if we have gone back to the model that if a job has opened up, it should go to a man who has a family to support,” Hayes says. “Man suffered, and thus we should repay him.”

The premise of “Work It!”, in other words, has it completely backwards. Not only does it reflect popular misconceptions about gender’s role in the economy, it makes it that much more difficult to correct them. “What we risk is the idea that everything is okay and [equality for women in the workplace] isn’t an issue anymore, that we don't have to worry about discrimination,” says Ariane Hegewisch, the study director at the IWPR. Indeed, a 2005 Gallup poll showed that, for the first time in history, a majority of Americans reported they believed that men and women enjoyed equal opportunities in the workforce—in spite of the fact that real parity still hasn’t been achieved.