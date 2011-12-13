Much has been made of how brazenly the Washington Post's conservative blogger, Jennifer Rubin, has been favoring Mitt Romney and disparaging his GOP rivals, to the point where she compromised her exceedingly staunch pro-Israel stance to chide Newt Gingrich for being excessively anti-Palestinian in his recent remarks on the Middle East. This week also saw Romney enlisting on his behalf Ann Coulter, using a clip of her describing him as the "strongest candidate" against Obama for a new radio ad.

Less noted, though, is the relentless pro-Romney line coming from the Post's nationally syndicated, Pulitzer-winning columnist Kathleen Parker, Eliot Spitzer's short-lived counterpart on CNN, who, I suspect, reaches a far broader set of readers around the country than does Rubin. And here's what those readers have been getting in recent weeks:

1. November 11: Mitt Romney is a jolly good fellow because he tried to help out Perry during his "oops" moment and because he straightened up a campaign staffer's garage while waiting there for a photo shoot. "He's a nice guy in a season of nastiness, a trait that may also be his greatest political failing," Parker wrote. "Humility is a tough trait to communicate in a presidential campaign that requires confident self-promotion, though it is often apparent in Romney's debate face. He looks respectfully at others when they are speaking, and his expression betrays patience and even a hopefulness that they will do well."

2. November 29: Romney's shift to a far more conservative stance on abortion in 2005 and 2006 was no flip-flop at all but a carefully considered evolution that grew out of his profound reckoning with the issue of embryonic stem cell research. "Romney's own change of heart evolved not from personal experience but rather from a purposeful course of study," Parker wrote. "The politically expedient choice was obvious, but Romney took a more thoughtful approach and sought to educate himself before staking out a position." Nowhere does Parker mention that, in fact, Romney had already flipped once before on the issue -- shifting from his anti-abortion advocacy as a Mormon leader in Boston to embrace the state's abortion rights status quo when he ran for the Senate and later for governor.