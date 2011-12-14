Gingrich banked on the same strength that his boosters point to today: He challenged Worley to ten debates around the district, in which he wielded just the sort of over-the-top, hot-button rhetoric that his political action committee was urging on Republican candidates in a notorious linguistic-strategy memo sent out that fall. But his indignation backfired: By decrying Worley’s “shameless distortion” on the pay raise and limo, he gave the criticism more airtime. “He thinks of himself as this wonderful debater, and he’s great when he’s a professor in a classroom … or speaking in front of an empty House chamber, but he’s not nearly as good at taking what he dishes out to others,” Worley told me.

He recalls one debate in particular, where Gingrich “gets into this thing, saying, ‘He’s not a chauffeur, how dare you call him a chauffeur—he’s a Capitol policeman!’” Afterward, Gingrich refused to shake Worley’s hand. “He says, ‘As long as you’re saying these terrible things about George [the driver], I’m not going to shake your hand.’ I turn around to the photographer from the local paper and say, ‘Did you see what he did? He refused to shake my hand.’ So I do it again, and he refuses again, and the photographer shoots the picture, and it’s on the front page the week before the election. Not real smart.” (Worley suspected this would work: The previous election, Gingrich had encountered Worley’s wife at the grocery store, gotten into a sharp exchange, and been captured by a local TV news camera throwing up his hands at her as he walked away.)

Gingrich sought to curry favor with voters by coming out against President Bush’s deal to raise taxes and trim Medicare benefits to close the deficit. Yet there were signs that his campaign was in trouble: In September, Worley and his pollster went to Washington to show the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) polling suggesting that Gingrich was vulnerable.

Two years earlier, the committee had given Worley $50,000. But, this time, it turned him down. The understood reason was that he was criticizing the pay raise, in violation of a deal between the parties not to use that issue. But one former DCCC official told me that the committee just didn’t believe Worley could pull it off. “We had limited resources, and you had to make decisions about which you can win,” says the official.

By Election Day, Worley had been outspent four to one and had run only one radio spot and no TV ads. Head used her final paycheck to rent a limo, stuck Gingrich posters on it, and drove it to polling stations. The initial results showed Worley on top, but, by the next morning, Gingrich was up. The DCCC rushed in with help for a recount, to no avail. Gingrich brushed off the scare as a sign that he needed to “come home and pay attention.” But, his first day back in Washington, he took the chauffeured car to a speech at the Heritage Foundation, and, in the next session, he was back in the headlines—for bouncing 22 checks from the House bank. This became an issue in the 1992 race—but Worley wasn’t around for that one. Redistricting had shifted Gingrich’s district to a wealthier, more Republican area north of Atlanta. His primary opponent there, Herman Clark, made hay out of the bounced checks and lost by only 980 votes.