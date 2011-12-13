[with contributions from Matt O'Brien and Darius Tahir]

At this point, Newt Gingrich's odds of winning the Iowa caucuses are about one in two, Ron Paul's a little better than one in four, and Mitt Romney's about one in ten. That's according to Nate Silver, who has just published is preparing his first official projection for the caucuses. On his New York Times blog, FiveThirtyEight, he explains the formula he'll be using and, in so doing, gives the "win probability" for each candidate -- at least as of this moment.

But that's a big caveat. Nate cautions that the race remains very fluid. And, as my friend Jon Chait observes, Gingrich's popularity seems to have fallen in just the last few days, likely because his rivals are attacking him so fiercely. Is this "peak Gingrich," as Jon suggests? Who knows. But with the caucuses less than a month away, clearly almost anything can still happen.

