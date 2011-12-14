Why would adults younger than 26 be so much more fortunate than those who are older? The only possible explanation, according to administration officials and most health care experts I know, is the Affordable Care Act. One of the first provisions to take effect is a requirement that insurers offering family coverage include dependents up through the age of 25.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about that provision having an impact: Previous estimates, public and private, had suggested at least half a million people and possibly many more had gotten health insurance thanks to the young adult provision. These latest numbers from the CDC, according to the administration, are more precise than those previous reports. (Even if subsequent analysis suggests the 2.5 million figure is high, it's clear large numbers of young people are taking advantage of this provision.)

Critics of the law, which they (and I) like to call "Obamacare," have suggested that its expansions of and improvements to health insurance are not worthwhile because of the expense they inevitably impose. And it's certainly true that requiring insurers to cover more services or more people will, on its own, force the insurers to raise premiums. Recent private sector estimates have suggested that the law’s new requirements have raised premiums by 1 to 2 percent.

But that includes all of the early coverage provisions – i.e., not just the requirements to cover young adults but also new guarantees of access to preventative care and some prohibitions on discrimination against the sick. It should also be a one-time bump, since now those provisions are in effect.

And while the Affordable Care Act will impose many more requirements on insurers in 2014, when its full provisions take effect, the law also includes myriad efforts at cost control that will, according to the Congressional Budget Office, more than offset the cost for government without causing private insurance premiums to soar. Skeptics insist that the law's cost control incentives will fail, but already there's anecdotal evidence that the incentives are starting to have a positive effect.