As we said this past summer in our “Sizing the Clean Economy” report, the U.S. energy system won’t be cleaned up without a combination of aggressive innovation to develop new technologies and widespread deployment of existing ones. The trouble is, bold action at the federal level appears imminent on neither of these issues.

Fortunately, though, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)--one of the largest institutional technology and energy users in the country--has demonstrated a commitment to both processes. And now two new initiatives show how the department is using its power of procurement to at once create markets and drive the deployment of both existing and new technologies.

The DoD’s Installation Energy Test Bed program shows the department serving as a demanding “first customer” for new and game-changing technologies. The program has been playing a key role in testing, evaluating, and scaling up innovative clean energy technologies to reduce energy costs at DoD installations. The DoD has 300,000 buildings on its military installations and spends $4 billion a year on the energy needed to operate them.

For FY12, the program has selected 27 new projects to demonstrate emerging innovative technologies on military installations. These projects are in partnership with private firms, universities, federal organizations, and research labs and cover the following five areas: smart microgrids and energy storage; advanced component technologies to improve building energy efficiency; advanced building energy management and control technologies; tools and processes for design, assessment, and decision-making associated with energy use; and technologies for renewable energy generation on installations.