The class—which Gingrich led from behind a lectern, encouraging student participation and appearing not to rely too heavily on notes—had a simple premise, which he repeated every lecture. “American Civilization” was exemplified by five pillars: “the historic lessons of American Civilization,” “personal strength,” “entrepreneurial free enterprise,” the “spirit of invention and discovery,” and “quality as defined by Deming.” Gingrich’s thesis was that, starting with the Great Society and the rise of the counterculture, these pillars had begun to crumble. By reaffirming them, Americans could replace the welfare state with a twenty-first-century “opportunity society.”

Newt explained the pillars by invoking great men. Teddy Roosevelt symbolized the emergence of “America as the leading industrial power.” Franklin Roosevelt’s “we can do it” attitude ended the Depression. (No mention of the New Deal.) McDonald’s entrepreneur Ray Kroc used working-class perseverance to create the crispiest French fries. Arnold Schwarzenegger overcame poverty through “amazing power of concentration” and “created a major export industry” in the Terminator franchise. A then-unknown businessman named Herman Cain absorbed wisdom from his father—the chauffeur for the CEO of Coca-Cola.

When real-life legends didn’t suffice, Gingrich turned to fiction. In a discussion of Pillar One (“the historic lessons of American Civilization”), Gingrich commended a Civil War general who inspires his haggard troops to mount one last charge in the movie Gettysburg and an Amish community raising a barn in Witness. These men showed that “you are responsible for your fate; the government is not responsible for your fate.” Pulp Fiction and Natural Born Killers, however, did not “get” America.

Gingrich drew from the animal kingdom, too. “I read a little Reader’s Digest story about a butterfly that was coming out of the cocoon,” Gingrich said while explaining Pillar Three (“entrepreneurial free enterprise”). “Sometimes people have to get out of their own cocoon, they have to struggle, they have to learn.” In the penultimate 1995 lecture, “Replacing a Culture of Poverty and Violence With a Culture of Productivity and Safety,” Gingrich observed that, like animals, all humans were different. “An antelope is not just a short-necked giraffe, you know. And a lion isn’t just a giraffe that eats meat.” Similarly, a productive citizen who lived in a good neighborhood was not the same as one “trapped in a neighborhood of violence with a system that won’t let you go to work, being dependent on a bureaucrat who doesn’t have a clue what your name is or who your family is, and having to send your kids to a monopoly that will destroy them.”

The professor also had high hopes for a more gender-balanced future. Traditionally, he said, “if combat means living in a ditch, females have biological problems staying in a ditch for thirty days, because they get infections and they don’t have upper body strength.” On the other hand, in the space age, “if combat means being on an Aegis class cruiser managing the computer controls for twelve ships and their rockets,” a female may be better equipped than a restless male, who is “biologically driven to go out and hunt giraffes.”