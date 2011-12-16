Some will insist that this, too, is racist by definition. Fine, but beyond the realm of such semantic debates, it’s clear that these Republican actions are precisely what the Votings Rights Act was designed to combat. There is no denying that the standard set by the Act—that voting laws should not disparately impact different parts of the voting public—is violated by the new voter ID laws.

But black Americans should be cautious about embracing outright the disparate impact standard. Yes, in this case, it should help correct a racial injustice. But in many other situations, it has served to perpetuate them. The Voting Rights Act was originally designed to directly combat the kinds of explicit voting discrimination common in the Old South. In 1982, however, the law was amended: Section 2 was tweaked to target “discriminatory impact,” The operating assumption was that if black representation does not parallel their proportion of the population, then racism must be at fault. Notably, Section 2 applies not just to the Southern states famously monitored under Section 5, but to the nation as a whole.

The problem here is that as originally composed, Section 2 applied to discrimination against individuals, not groups, outlawing “denial or abridgement of the right of any citizen of the United States to vote on account of race or color.” The intent was to address a longstanding injustice against one group, black people, an injustice which would not have changed without special attention of this kind. However, this was not to be taken as a brief for black people being treated forever as a mass of like-minded and like-burdened statistics. Rather, the idea was for members of this group to be able to cast their votes, above all, as individual American citizens.

A ready argument will be that the continuing existence of racism requires that black people continue to be treated, under voting laws, as a group. There are very good reasons to doubt that argument, however. Racism is hardly the only reason for low voter turnout among black people in our times. Example: in 1986, black Congressman Major Owens’ New York City district was 78 percent black. In the election that year, turnout was 13 percent. There were no blustering Southern colonels keeping black people home that year in Brooklyn. The problem was good old-fashioned race-neutral voter apathy.

On of the most pernicious effects of this latter-day interpretation of the Voting Rights Act has been the way it has encouraged the development of majority-minority districts. Originally, this made sense: especially in the South, mostly- or all- black districts were often the only way black voters could get their own elected. But today, whites elect blacks all over the country, and majority-minority districts,only discourage young black politicians from learning how to build cross-racial or cross-class coalitions. Instead, they often learn to indulge in leftish dogmas which make such politicians unlikely to acquire wider influence. Note, for example, how almost curiously obscure most of the members of the Congressional Black Caucus are--it is surely no accident that most of them gained their influence in the sort of black districts that the Voting Rights Act has been used to support. Also, districts in which mostly black people are led decade after decade by the same black person are ripe for voter apathy (as in the case of Major Owens, above). Encouraging majority-minority districts may have made sense once upon a time, but not any longer.