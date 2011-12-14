How devastating are Romney’s economic attacks on Obama?

On November 22, Mitt Romney published an “open letter” to President Obama in three New Hampshire newspapers. The letter didn’t get a lot of attention, because it was overshadowed by a Romney TV ad released the day before that featured Obama saying, “If we keep talking about the economy, we’re going to lose.” The audio was from the 2008 campaign and Obama was quoting the McCain campaign. The fraudulent editing and Romney’s brazen refusal to retract it became the day’s big story, and rightly so. But the open letter, which laid out Romney’s angle of attack against Obama’s management of the economy, matters more over the long term.

If you assume (as I do) that Newt Gingrich’s pre-primary surge to the front of the pack is a moment of madness that can’t last, then Romney—barring divine intervention—will be the GOP nominee. And, though Romney is a flip-flopper, little about his campaign (including his many reversals on earlier, more liberal policy positions) has been unpredictable. So the GOP’s plan to attack Obama where he’s most vulnerable probably won’t deviate very far next fall from Romney’s letter to the president. Let’s see what they’ve got.

“You were dealt a hard hand.” Romney concedes at the outset that this was “an economic crisis that was not of your making.” In addition to being true, this makes Romney sound like a rational human being in a year when the GOP must struggle to persuade voters that it isn’t irresponsible and extremist. The alternative would be to defend George W. Bush, who was president when the economy tanked and whose anti-regulatory stance bears much responsibility for creating the crisis. Obama’s approval rating (Gallup: 45 percent) may be low, but even now Bush’s is only slightly higher (Gallup: 47 percent). To put that in perspective, Dubya is one of only three ex-presidents since Kennedy (the other two are Johnson and Nixon) whose approval rating today stands below 50 percent. So don’t expect to see a lot of Bush fils on the hustings.

“Far from bringing the crisis to an end, your policies have actively hindered economic recovery.” It’s easy to make the case that Obama has failed to solve the economic crisis. Just look at the unemployment rate: 8.6 percent. Ordinarily, an incumbent’s failure to end an economic slump would be all a challenger needed to prove. Romney apparently believes that won’t be enough to win. He may be right, but it won’t be easy to argue that Obama made things worse, because the recession ended five months after Obama took office, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. The unemployment rate continued to rise during the sluggish recovery, but now it’s begun to fall. Romney’s argument therefore won’t be true unless the U.S. economy tanks again—which, given uncertainties in the Eurozone and persistent weakness in the housing market, is certainly possible.