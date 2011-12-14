How Egypt’s liberals lost control of their revolution.

December 2 was supposed to be “Heroes of Mohamed Mahmoud Friday” in Cairo. The previous week, around 40 people had been killed by security forces while demonstrating in Tahrir Square, with the worst violence occurring on adjacent Mohamed Mahmoud Street. To memorialize the dead, Egypt’s youth activists had called for a million-man march, complete with parachute-sized Egyptian flags to convey their spirit and mock coffins to convey their sadness. Yet, for the second time in five days, the call for a million protesters to show up in Tahrir Square yielded just hundreds. As protesters spoke through barely audible bullhorns, the disappointment was palpable. Mustafa Mohamed, a member of the April 6 Youth Movement, which played a pivotal role in organizing the demonstrations that ousted Hosni Mubarak in February, offered a blunt assessment: “The revolution is dead.”

Four days later, I was in Giza’s lower-income Omraniya district across the Nile, where a massive crowd had packed into a colorful tent pitched in a dusty square. There, a leading parliamentary candidate for the Salafist Nour Party gave a speech in which he offered a very different take on Egypt’s uprising. “I thank the youth for the January 25 revolution,” said Sheikh Mohamed El Kordi. “Because they started it. This is why we are where we are now. ... We still have the revolution and the revolution is still on.” Nearby, a physician and local Nour Party leader, Ibrahim Kamel, was smiling. “In the old times, we couldn’t do this,” he whispered into my ear. Salafist political activity was prohibited under Mubarak; Kamel said he was imprisoned for a year in 1993 for passing around a petition. Now, Salafists were not only out in the open, but ascendant.

Egypt’s revolution isn’t dead—but it has dramatically changed course. As Tahrir’s youth activists remain fixated on street protests, members of Islamist groups like the Nour Party and the Muslim Brotherhood have focused on the ballot box, winning over voters with promises of a sharia-based legal system that includes a ban on alcohol and interest-free banking. These parties took nearly 65 percent of the seats in the initial round of Egypt’s first post-Mubarak vote. (The elections are being held in three rounds to ensure there are enough judges to monitor every polling place.) Meanwhile, the liberal Egyptian Bloc won 14 percent and the Revolution Continues Alliance (RCA), a conglomerate of youth activists who attempted to transition from protesting to politics, won merely 4 percent. As another Salafist parliamentary candidate, Mamdouh Ismail, told the crowds in Omraniya, the country has entered “part two of the revolution, ... the time when the saviors enter parliament.” Needless to say, when Egypt’s pro-democratic youth activists took to Tahrir Square eleven months ago, the theocrats of the Nour Party were not the kind of saviors they had in mind.





AMR EZZ, 28, was one of the key strategists in planning the January 25 demonstrations that sparked the anti-Mubarak revolt. A leader of the April 6 Youth Movement, he had been perfecting the art of mass organizing for years. The movement takes its name from its inaugural protest in 2008, when it pioneered the use of Facebook for gathering supporters. In 2009, Ezz began a new method of street organizing, in which demonstrations would begin from shaabi, or “popular”—implying working-class areas, rather than in central locales the police knew to surround. This strategy also connected the activists more closely with the broader public. “In the old days, we’d hold signs that said, ‘DOWN WITH THE PRESIDENT’ or ‘CHANGE THE REGIME,’” Ezz told me when I first interviewed him in March. “But our latest signs were about prices and the harshness of conditions and how the people live. ... We worked in neighborhoods and streets so people could see us.”

The success of the January 25 protests owed a great deal to Ezz’s strategic vision. At approximately ten that morning, leading activists from Egypt’s major pro-democratic youth organizations began marching from shaabi areas. Following instructions texted to their cell phones, lower-level activists met them at various points on the way to central protest locations that had been announced on the Internet. The goal, Ezz explained, was to create a snowball effect, so that the marches would swell as the demonstration neared the publicly announced locations, where the marchers would overwhelm the waiting police. The activists hardly expected this strategy to succeed on a vast scale: April 6 Youth leader Ahmed Maher told me he had expected no more than 3,000 people to participate, which would have been roughly three times the number who typically joined the group’s anti-regime activities. But, with the Tunisian revolution fresh in Egyptians’ minds, the chants of “change, justice, and social equality” resonated. Egyptians poured into the streets by the thousands, pushing into Tahrir Square from all directions. Eighteen tumultuous days later, Mubarak resigned.