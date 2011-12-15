In the wake of rising dissatisfaction with Vladimir Putin and protests against irregularities in Russia’s recent parliamentary elections, Mikhail Prokhorov’s decision to run for president was greeted with a lot of excitement. But, soon enough, paranoia set in: Is he a freedom-loving democrat, an opportunist, or just another Putin stooge? While the jury is still out on that question, one thing is clear enough: He’s incredibly rich, and perhaps like most über-wealthy individuals, he’s cultivated quite a few … eccentricities. Here are just a few that stand out.

1. He will be seeking a first lady in time for next year’s election (and he’s looking for a woman who can cook for him.) Prokhorov’s associates have recently told him he needs to marry if he wants to challenge Putin in next year’s election. The problem is Prokhorov seems to want a second (and a third, and...). A notorious playboy, Prokhorov has run afoul of authorities on suspicion of promoting prostitution in the past. But he claims that he’s just looking for his soul mate. That, and, as he told Steve Kroft, a woman who can cook. A true romantic at heart.

2. He experienced the luckiest arrest ever for prostitution. Few individuals can claim this feat, but for Prokhorov, getting arrested on suspicions of soliciting prostitution in 2007 in France was one of the best things that ever happened to him. The resulting media coverage embarrassed Prohkorov’s business partner in Norilsk Nickel; the partner demanded that Prokhorov sell his stake in the company. Prokhorov complied … just before the financial crisis hit. Having billions in liquid cash, Prokhorov then proceeded to go on a shopping spree for marked-down assets.

3. He owns several automatic weapons. Prokhorov should feel right at home in America given his fondness for exercising his right to bear arms. Of course, when you’re worth roughly $17 billion—even Prokhorov can only guesstimate his net worth within a few billion—you can afford slightly better toys. Like brand new Russian Special Forces guns.