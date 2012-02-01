HENRY JAMES CALLED it “the great grabbed-up British Empire,” although on the whole he admired it. Historians, in the aftermath of its dissolution, have tended to treat it as a case for prosecution or defense, and, given the discrepancy between the materialistic and frequently brutal way it was acquired—traders followed by soldiers—and the idealistic inclinations of many of its administrators, there is plenty to argue about. Kwasi Kwarteng, in his vivid and stimulating book, takes a fresh approach, moving the argument on from the Empire in general to a sampling of its impact on our contemporary world. Kwarteng picks six territories which were once part of the British Empire and focuses on the way they were governed. Five of them—Iraq, Kashmir, Burma, Sudan, and Nigeria—still suffer acute problems of governance, while the sixth and smallest, Hong Kong, handed back relatively recently from the British to the Chinese and generally regarded as the British Empire’s last colony, provides a telling example of Kwarteng’s argument.

Chris Patten, the last Governor of Hong Kong, antagonized the Chinese government and many old “China hands” in Britain by attempting to introduce a greater element of democracy before handing the colony over. But “so far as [liberal democracy] was true for Britain,” writes Kwarteng, “it did not apply to any real extent to the administration of the British Empire, which was always a wholly different political organisation from Britain itself.” Ironically enough, “the traditions of British imperial rule were much more akin to Chinese, Confucian concepts of law and order, social hierarchy and deference than to any idea of liberal democracy.”

Acquired piecemeal, mostly in pursuit of trade, the Empire’s fifty-odd territories around the globe—Kwarteng does not touch on the “white dominions” such as Canada and Australia, or the “First British Empire,” with its American colonies—were also governed piecemeal, giving extraordinary power to the individual administrators on the ground. Of course most great empires in the past, from the Persian and Roman empires onwards, have had to be governed in this way because of the distances to be travelled by primitive transport and the absence of modern communications, but the similarity Kwarteng detects between British and Chinese imperial rule lies less in the clumsy circumstances than in the choice of administrators. They belonged in both cases to a particular class, privileged, highly educated, but not aristocratic. In China, they were scholars who had passed a series of exacting, competitive examinations in the Confucian classics. In the British Empire, they were mostly the products of “public schools” (the British term for fee-paying and usually boarding schools) and leading universities, chiefly Oxford or Cambridge, with a Classical education (Latin, Greek, Ancient History, and Philosophy) and preferably some sporting ability as well. (Kwarteng himself, educated at Eton and Cambridge, a Kennedy scholar at Harvard, with a doctorate in Economic History from Cambridge, might have been a prime candidate for a job running some remote part of the British Empire. But he arrived too late, having been born in 1975 to Ghanaian parents who had migrated to England soon after their country became independent, and so instead he joined the Conservative Party, and was elected in 2010 as a Member of Parliament.)

Since theirs was a global empire, sewn together for most of its history only by the sea and the superiority of their navy, the British found it expedient as far as possible to govern indirectly through local rulers, with British officials as advisors and overseers. This was the system widely used in India, and it was extended later to Egypt and the Sudan, Nigeria and Iraq. On the face of it, the system was sensible, especially in the early days of the acquisition of territories with such hugely varied cultures, and Kwarteng, in his analysis of its deficiencies, does not always allow for the brevity of the period between acquisition and independence. Nigeria, as a single united country, was part of the British Empire for only forty-six years, and Sudan for less than sixty; Burma was swallowed up in three gulps between 1824 and 1885 and disgorged again in 1948. In Iraq, where, after World War I and the break-up of the Ottoman Empire, the British installed an Arab king, Faisal I, the “mandate” given to Britain by the Allied Powers lasted a mere twelve years, while even the indirect influence of the British came to an end in 1958 with the revolution that overthrew the monarchy.