Seen in its best light, Friendly’s contribution was not to enrich the theory of the law but to provide a living model of lawyerly craft and good judgment. The so-called Legal Process approach to judging, developed at Friendly’s alma mater, Harvard Law School, celebrated such traits, and many of Friendly’s disciples continue to do so. One of the oldest disputes in legal theory is whether that sort of judging is higher or lower, more or less valuable for society, than the generative ideas that flowed from the likes of Hand and Cardozo. Just as Jeremy Bentham distrusted the claims of the common lawyers to possess a kind of mysterious wisdom, so too critics of Legal Process distrust claims about lawyerly craft, “tacit knowledge,” and the “artificial reason of the law”: such claims strike them as ineffable, even obscurantist, and as presupposing a false political and social consensus on law’s aims. The critics want judges to rest their decisions on articulable theories about the consequences of ruling one way or another, theories that should in principle be testable. So there is an eternal competition between different models of what counts as good judging. Each has its claims and champions.

Whatever the merits or demerits of the Legal Process approach, the reputations of judges such as Friendly generally have a shorter half-life than the reputations of judges who offer fertile theoretical ideas that can be distilled into formulas, theorems, and pithy aphorisms. It was doubtless inspiring for Friendly’s clerks and colleagues to observe the living model from close range—after reading Dorsen, one feels that whichever way Friendly ruled, justice would almost invariably have been done in the case at hand—but moderation elevated to the level of a principle is not the most gripping trait to hear about second-hand. Nor is it very illuminating in other settings. How exactly does one export Friendly’s traits of craft, integrity, and moderation to help other judges in other cases, judges not necessarily blessed with Friendly’s exceptional judicial character? A model of judging that cannot be standardized and widely reproduced is not much good to a large and increasingly bureaucratized federal judiciary, whereas the snappy ideas supplied by the Hands and Cardozos of this world are useful even to lesser lights.

When there arises a generation that knew not Friendly, when his law clerks and judicial colleagues have passed from the scene and there is no one left who observed the Master at first hand, the basis for his reputation will seem mysterious to the skeptical young, and his stock will suddenly decline. In that sense we are living through the final stages of a Friendly bubble in the market for judicial reputations—although it is in the nature of bubbles that no one can say exactly when they will deflate. Meanwhile the young will still be learning the Hand formula and reading Cardozo’s opinion in Palsgraf, so Friendly’s competitors will continue to flourish.

Perhaps this is bad from the social point of view. Perhaps epitomes of balanced judgment such as Friendly should receive greater reputational rewards than they do in the long run. On this view, one might see Friendly as a tragic figure who labored to get individual cases and problems right, while the theoretically inclined judges strayed beyond their core competence and spent too much time polishing their aphorisms. A great judge might be one who judges well, rather than one who writes with an eye always fixed on his legacy. On the other hand, the judge who pours out a wealth of ideas may create more value for future judges in future cases and for the law generally, and thus make a larger contribution overall and in the long run, even if any particular litigant’s case is hijacked to make a point.

In any event, whatever the net benefits of the different styles of judging from the social point of view, it is just the unalterable nature of things that craft and tacit knowledge are harder for future generations to understand and appreciate than theoretically grounded knowledge. The former can be transmitted only with difficulty, by practice and example, but the latter can be dehydrated and compressed into easily digestible packets. Among the forgotten judges whose portraits and statues litter the law schools and federal courtrooms, there were probably a dozen Friendlys; but space in the collective memory is precious, and in the long run it is reserved for those few judges with articulate and exportable ideas.