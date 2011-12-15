As Republicans far and wide take turns wielding the baseball bat against Newt Gingrich's kneecaps, one legendary brawler has decided to stick up for him: Rudy Giuliani. The former mayor's counterattack on Mitt Romney earlier today held little back. From Politico:

"I’ve never seen a guy change his position so many times, so fast, on a dime,” Giuliani said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. In an extended rant against Romney, Giuliani said the Republican hopeful switched from pro-choice to pro-life; pro-gun control to becoming an NRA supporter; pro-cap and trade to being against cap and trade, among other shifts. “He figures out there are embryos and changes” his mind on abortion, Giuliani said. “He was pro-mandate [for health care] for the whole country, then he becomes anti-mandate and takes that page out of his book, and republishes the book.” ...

By contrast, Giuliani glowingly compared former Republican speaker Newt Gingrich to Ronald Reagan. “I think Newt has his set of vulnerabilities, but a more consistent position with real ideas like Ronald Reagan had,” he said. “I remember the Carter White House just dying for Ronald Reagan. Ronald Reagan was the dumb actor, said incendiary things.”

What are we to make of this? Politically, the socially moderate Giuliani lines up closer to his fellow northeasterner Romney. But does he feel some sympathy with Gingrich as a man of multiple (and messy) marriages? They have another bond as well, of course -- both have milked their political connections for a lucrative career in influence-peddling, er sorry, I mean consulting and strategizing.

But I suspect it goes beyond that, and has more to do with Giuliani's interactions in 2008 with Romney, who, of course, was at the time making a big show of moving right on social issues at the same time as his fellow moderate Giuliani was sticking closer to his true Northeastern self. This emerged particularly on immigration, an issue where Romney tried to score points against Giuliani and John McCain just as he did this year against Rick Perry and Gingrich, only to be attacked for hypocrisy by those candidates over his use of undocumented lawn workers. As I was recently reminded by Steve Duprey, a top McCain adviser from New Hampshire who is neutral this time around, Giuliani, McCain and the other 2008 candidates truly could not abide Romney, and made no attempt to hide that, going so far as to gang up on him in debates, chuckling aloud when one or another of them would land a hit on Romney. McCain, Duprey recalled, “just sat back and smiled—Huck was after Romney, Giuliani was after Romney. It was entertaining. The poor guy probably thought, What did I do to deserve all this?”

If your memory is foggy, this account captured the dynamic pretty well, from a January, 2008 debate in New Hampshire: