2012 Moral: What happens to the Republican race if Gingrich roars through January, destroying Romney and sweeping Iowa, South Carolina, and Florida? GOP insiders like Karl Rove could easily conclude that a Gingrich nomination would cost the Republicans the White House, the potential to win back the Senate, and quite possibly control of the House. Faced with a potential replay of the 1964 Barry Goldwater rout, the party establishment might again quickly start fantasizing about Jeb Bush, Mitch Daniels, Paul Ryan, or Chris Christie. The five-week interlude between Florida (January 30) and Super Tuesday (March 6) could be dominated by these GOP if-onlys. Political analyst Rhodes Cook has calculated that a surprise candidate who entered the race on February 1 could still compete for more than half the convention delegates.

4. Genuine Draft (1964). The 1952 election was a choice between the reluctant and the very reluctant, as both Dwight Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson had to be coaxed into running. But the ultimate political draft occurred in 1964 when Henry Cabot Lodge won the New Hampshire Republican primary on a write-in vote without every leaving Saigon, where he was serving as LBJ’s ambassador to South Vietnam.

2012 Moral: Following the Lodge example, maybe Huntsman would be in better political shape right now if he were still ambassador to China. But more to the point, social media make write-in campaigns much easier than they were in the 1960s, as Lisa Murkowski proved last year by winning the Alaska Senate race without being on the November ballot. If Republican buyer’s remorse does set in after the Florida primary, a late-starting candidate could run write-in campaigns in states where he has missed the filing deadline to get on the ballot. In fact, a “Draft Jeb” campaign could be launched without the active help from the would-be candidate and paid for by a SuperPAC with no contribution limits.

5. To the convention floor (1968). It has been three decades since there was even a hint of drama left in a nomination fight by convention time. But even without favorite-son candidates, party bosses, blocs of uncommitted delegates, and spontaneous floor demonstrations, it is theoretically possible for the Republicans to arrive in Tampa without a de facto nominee. The model for this kind of collective indecision could be another Florida convention: the Republican gathering in Miami Beach in 1968. Richard Nixon was the front-runner who aroused little passion (Romney would be his obvious 2012 clone). Nelson Rockefeller was Nixon’s bloodied rival who could not win the nomination on his own. (Gingrich or Perry might play that role this time around). The wild card was Ronald Reagan in 1968 (think Christie or Jeb Bush), who dramatically declared his candidacy at the convention. Caught in a pincer movement with Rockefeller on his left and Reagan on his right, Nixon came close to losing his first-ballot majority and the nomination itself.

2012 Moral: For political junkies, an open convention is the equivalent of seeing a unicorn on the front lawn. Alas, the odds of such dramatic uncertainty remain slight since few Republicans want to wait until the end of August to pick their nominee to run against an incumbent president who has been campaigning hard since the 2010 elections. But with Ron Paul winning perhaps as many as 20 percent of the delegates, the parallels to 1968 are too intriguing to ignore.

THE DANGER FOR all political reporters is to fall under the hypnotic sway of false certainty. Presidential politics is the ultimate anything-can-happen enterprise, although the odds are indeed looking small for a Herman Cain comeback.

I acquired my sense of caution the hard way. Back in 1984, impatient with the lead time of news magazines in those days, I wrote a story for the pre-New Hampshire primary issue of Newsweek devoid of all the usual hedge words. Simply put, I called Walter Mondale’s lead in New Hampshire “unassailable” and, in the same passage, declared, “If he wins a titanic triumph on Tuesday, it would take an iceberg to deny him the nomination.”

The iceberg named Gary Hart hit hard. And I was left pretty much like Leonardo DiCaprio at the end of Titanic. As a press-bus colleague put it to me when I arrived in New Hampshire as exit-poll rumors of Hart’s heart-stopping victory spread, “You blew it.” Some career-changing moments you never forget.

