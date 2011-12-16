High technology and advanced manufacturing centers are recovering strongly from the recession, reports Brookings’ latest quarterly Metro Monitor regional economic tracker, and the landscape of the Intermountain West reflects the trend perfectly.

There, Brookings Mountain West’s Mountain Monitor--a regional companion to the national readout produced in partnership with the University of Nevada at Las Vegas--reports that Utah’s three major metropolitan areas and Phoenix, Ariz. lead their metropolitan peers regionally and nationally on measures of overall recovery.

All four metros are benefitting from an upswing in the high-tech and manufacturing industries nationally. In these metros, modest gains in high technology and advanced manufacturing employment are adding a boost to recovery even as other metropolitan areas remain stuck in neutral in an anemic recovery that feels an awful lot like continued recession.

How do these sectors manage to make such a difference given their relatively limited numerical job contributions? By injecting purchasing power into the local economy, job growth in these high-wage tradable sectors may well bolster less dynamic portions of the local economy by increasing demand for leisure and entertainment activities or other services, for example. In that sense, even though high technology and advanced manufacturing industries tend not themselves to be job-rich, modest employment growth in them yields further jobs dividends elsewhere in the economy. This underscores the important role that strategic high-value diversification--such as we have recommended to the state of Nevada--will play in catalyzing a broad-based recovery that absorbs workers of all skill levels back into the economy.