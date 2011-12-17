THERE’S ONE SUREFIRE way for Wall Street to avoid panics: It could vastly reduce its reliance on short-term borrowings. In other words, high finance could term out. Termed-out financial firms are immune to catastrophic runs, so they don’t die suddenly. They’re safe for bankruptcy; the collateral damage is minimal. The government does not need to, and should not, bail them out.

Financial firms won’t term out voluntarily. Short-term funding is remarkably cheap, thanks in large part to government support. But there’s nothing about the business of Wall Street that makes short-term funding essential. Investment banks and hedge funds can get along just fine with ordinary long-term financing.

To be sure, we wouldn’t want the entire financial sector to term out. Consider deposits again. These short-term IOUs are the economy’s primary medium of exchange—they function as money. Other short-term IOUs, too, have “money-like” qualities. (Hence short-term IOUs are classified as “cash equivalents” for accounting purposes.) Because we need an efficient monetary system, we really do need short-term IOUs.

But it doesn’t follow that we shouldn’t regulate their issuance. Instead, we might confine their issuance to a designated set of licensed firms. Here’s how it would work. First, licensed firms would be allowed to fund short, but they’d be required to meet strict safety standards. Second, other financial firms—those without licenses—would be free to take big risks, but they’d have to term out.

This might seem like an unprecedented regulatory intervention. As a matter of fact, it’s not. It’s how the law of banking has virtually always worked. At its core, banking law consists of two components. First, licensed banking entities must abide by strict portfolio restrictions and other risk constraints. Second, and critically, there’s a sweeping prohibition: Entities without banking licenses are legally forbidden to fund themselves with deposits.

In its existing form, this regulatory system suffers from a fundamental defect. As we saw in the recent crisis, all of the financial sector’s short-term IOUs, not just deposits, are susceptible to destabilizing panics. Yet we don’t regulate these other short-term funding markets. The proposal, then, is straightforward. Instead of focusing narrowly on deposits, we should address short-term IOUs as a class, on a functional basis. Under this modernized approach, only safe, licensed firms would be allowed to “fund short” in large amounts. Public sector support would be strictly limited to these licensed firms, and they would pay fees to the public for this privilege.

But how would this work for big, complex financial firms, like JP Morgan and Citigroup—the quintessential “too big to fail” companies? It’s actually pretty simple. These firms consist of multiple corporate entities, grouped together under a single holding company. Under the proposed approach, licenses would be granted on an entity-by-entity basis. Those entities that met the applicable safety requirements (such as commercial banking subsidiaries) could continue to fund short. But any entities that were engaged in riskier activities, such as investment banking, would have to term out.

True, there would be costs to this approach. Wall Street would be less profitable, and capital would probably get marginally more expensive—just as the removal of corn subsidies would make corn products more expensive. The removal of a subsidy is always costly to its beneficiaries. In this case, the reward would be a much more stable financial system.

TERMING-OUT ISN’T a panacea. Financial booms and busts are still going to happen. We can’t cure every financial disease; however, we can repair the financial system’s broken immune system. By addressing the problem of short-term IOUs, we can prevent occasional financial infections from turning into life-threatening disasters.

It’s sometimes argued that there’s an even simpler and better answer: laissez faire. Why don’t we just let financial firms fund themselves with all the short-term IOUs they want, while denying them public support under any circumstances? Under this view, we should abolish the central bank’s traditional “lender of last resort” powers and let the market work.

This position has natural appeal—but it denies both theory and history. Economic theory suggests that short-term funding is unstable, and that this instability is damaging to the real economy. Historical experience confirms this hypothesis. This is what economists call a “market failure,” and it won’t fix itself.

At the same time, we should avoid the opposite mistake. Too often, it is said that we need “more” financial regulation—as though the solution were just a matter of turning up some imagined regulatory dial. This impulse is just as superficial, and just as erroneous, as the laissez faire mindset. Good financial regulation isn’t a question of more versus less. It’s a matter of design.

The terming-out proposal embodies a simple, clean design. Furthermore, it’s market-friendly. Outside the protected sphere of licensed issuers, we could let finance be finance. Finally, the proposal would put an end to our current, disastrous system of subsidies for Wall Street. Termed-out firms can go bankrupt without incident, so public support would be unnecessary. So let’s have a new guiding principle for Wall Street reform: “term out.” It’s simple, and it works.

Morgan Ricks is a visiting assistant professor at Harvard Law School. He previously served as a senior policy adviser in the Obama Treasury Department. Before that, he was an investment banker and trader.