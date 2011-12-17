“The next parliament will not represent all Egyptian people, and the constitution will affect all citizens,” said SCAF member Maj. Gen. Mukhtar El-Mullah, strongly implying that the Islamist victory did not reflect a national consensus. “We’re not saying that the SCAF will draft the constitution, we’re saying that all Egyptian people should participate in such drafting.” The Muslim Brotherhood predictably responded by announcing its refusal to participate in the military’s proposed advisory council, further pushing the country into an implacable political stalemate. In a conversation with me, El-Erian dismissed the military proposal as “interference” intended to “change the job description of parliament.”

But if the electoral landslide has emboldened the Brotherhood to get tough with the military, it has also spurred a redoubling of its charm-offensive aimed at liberals and the West. “We need a democratic system based on consensus. Nobody can work alone. Cooperation is needed between all parties to build the new Egypt,” El-Erian said when I asked him about the possibility of a Brotherhood-Salafi coalition—hardly the response one would expect from a fundamentalist party that has made banning art with sexual undertones and nixing concerts with female singers a legislative priority in the past. But El-Erian repeatedly refused to take the bait, saying, “We hope the constitution can reflect the national consensus,” and that “no one individual party or faction” should dominate the constitution-writing process.

The Brotherhood has long been a politically savvy organization. And having operated in tight political quarters under Mubarak—it was officially banned, running only “independent” candidates—the Brotherhood knows how to play the long game. In this case, pledging to cooperate with liberals and downplaying fears of an Islamist take-over are intended to induce the West—and the U.S. in particular—to lean on the military. “If the civilian leadership is shown to be responsible and sober there is a much greater possibility that the international community will put pressure on the military to make real, honest transition to civilian rule,” says Hanna of the Century Foundation.

For decades, Mubarak sold the U.S. on the tradeoff between dictatorship and a fundamentalist state run by Islamist fanatics. Now that the Brotherhood has emerged as a serious political player, it is determined to debunk that conventional wisdom as a false dichotomy. “The memory of Algeria looms large,” said Shadi Hamid, director of research at the Brookings Doha Center, referring to the ill-fated 1991 election in which the radical Islamic Salvation Front won a majority, only to see the results annulled and the military take over. “They are afraid that the process will be derailed, and for that reason they’re trying to appeal to everyone at once,” said Hamid.

But not everyone is impressed with the Brotherhood’s attempts to put on a moderate face. For many Egyptians—particularly the more secular, left-leaning youngsters who powered the revolution—there is a feeling that an elite power struggle has left them with no good options. “We have the Brotherhood on one side, and the military on the other,” said Reda El-Sadek, 35, an activist who was camped out in Tahrir Square protesting the military government. “These people are all related to the old regime.” When I asked El-Sadek if she had voted for a more liberal party or candidate, however, her response was as revealing as it was unexpected: “Right now we need prayers, not votes.”