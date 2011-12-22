YU HUA, BORN in 1960, the son of a surgeon and a nurse, and a witness to chilling cruelties during Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution, worked as a dentist for about five years after he graduated from high school in 1977. In the mid-1980s, “bored with pulling teeth,” he began writing stories. The first of his works to draw much attention was the short story On the Long Road at Eighteen, a surrealist account of a young man as he discovers that the world makes no sense. He leaves home on foot, not quite sure where he is headed but wanting to get somewhere. He tries to hitchhike but cars just whiz by, ignoring him. He finds a stopped truck and offers the driver a cigarette—that should work!—but the driver takes the cigarette and then says “Fuck off.” The young man decides to climb into the truck’s cab anyway, ready to explain that, “you did take my cigarette!”—and is surprised when the driver accepts his entry without comment. The truck is carrying apples, and as it rumbles down the road the driver invites the young man to take one, if he likes. (But how can one do this, from the cab of a moving truck?) After a while the truck breaks down. The driver climbs out, tries to fix it, fails, and then, absurdly, occupies himself with aerobics in the middle of the road. A swarm of strangers arrives on bicycles, with carrying poles and baskets, and begin taking apples from the truck. The young man shouts “Robbers!” The crowd turns on him, kicking him in the kidneys and face—while the truck driver sits at a distance and guffaws. More people arrive on bicycles and tractors, and strip the truck to a skeleton.

As Yu Hua and a few other young writers in the late 1980s and early ’90s (Han Shaogong, Can Xue, Bei Cun, and others) continued to write in this vein, Chinese critics puzzled over the question of origins. This was miles from Mao-era socialist realism, and very different, too, from the “scar” fiction that appeared after Mao. Were Yu Hua and the others mimicking foreign writers such as Kafka and Borges, or were there roots of this sort of writing in things like traditional Chinese ghost stories? Cynics claimed that the goal of the new writers was just to make literary splashes in pursuit of fame. Meanwhile Western academics, preoccupied with their own “theory,” labeled the writing “postmodernist deconstruction,” “cutting-edge intervention,” “defamiliarized alterity,” and other things that bore almost no relation to actual life in China.

With the publication of China in Ten Words, the puzzle over Yu Hua’s surrealism comes largely undone. Here, in ten very realist chapters, which he calls fiction but in fact is memoir, self-analysis, and cultural analysis of China, Yu shows how childhood trauma has shaped his worldview and how the excesses of late Maoism are still very much at work in the undergirding of Chinese life today. It no longer seems plausible to guess that his early inspirations came from foreign writers, or sprang from mere self-promotion. Surrealism then, as realism now, was just his way of writing what shock feels like.

Yu Hua’s transition from surrealism to realism has been gradual, and has been paralleled by a mounting readiness to challenge China’s ruling authority. His novel To Live (the title in Chinese suggests “coping”) is the saga of one man’s buffeting by history from the 1940s through the ’60s. His Chronicle of a Blood Merchant (1995) is about a factory worker who struggles through the disasters of late Maoism by selling his own blood. Brothers (2005), his most panoramic work, follows two step-brothers from the Mao era into the new century. It has the tremendous virtue of showing how the post-Mao “reform era” in China—from the late ’70s until now—is not the radical departure from Mao that many take it to be. Mao is still present in two ways: first, there are continuities, most notably in the authoritarian structure of Communist Party rule; and second, although there have been major rebounds from Mao, the rebounds themselves are structured by what they rebound from—and again Mao’s ghost persists.