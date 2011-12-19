The idea that immigrants, especially those highly educated in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, can help our economy recover from the recession by creating jobs and contributing to our tax base has gained a lot of momentum. Places like Detroit, Dayton, and Cleveland are actively wooing immigrants to help stem population loss, revitalize neighborhoods, and spur entrepreneurship.

It’s happening at the federal level, too. A couple weeks ago, my colleagues blogged about a bill passed by the House that would change the way employment visas are allocated that should reduce the backlog for skilled workers seeking to stay and work in this country. The main beneficiaries would be immigrants from India and China who happen to be the most highly-educated immigrants. (As an aside, the bill would also change the way family-based visas are allocated, effectively benefitting immigrants from Mexico and the Philippines, but this aspect was not publicized, and the bill was tellingly named the “Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act,” not the “Fairness for Family-based Immigrants Act.”)

Last week, Rep. Tim Griffin (R-Ark.) announced his forthcoming sponsorship of the BRAIN Act --“Bringing and Retaining Accomplished Innovators for the Nation”-- that would allow immigrants who graduate from a U.S. school with a master’s or Ph.D. and land a job in a STEM field to obtain permanent residency. He argued that our current practice of educating these promising graduates and sending them back to their origin countries is akin to “equipping the other team” (read: India and China). Griffin would prefer to “starve our competitors” by keeping these highly educated immigrants--he referred to them as “innovators, job multipliers, and net donors”--in this country.

A new report seems to provide some data to back up the assertion that immigration, especially of the high-skilled variety, is good for our economy. Funded by the American Enterprise Institute and the Partnership for a New American Economy (a bi-partisan consortium of mayors and business leaders), economics professor Madeline Zavodny finds that, even during the tough economic times of the last few years, immigration on the whole has not hurt the job prospects of native-born Americans.