The death of Kim Jong-Il is not only an opportunity to reflect on the manifest crimes he committed against the people of North Korea, but also to consider just how heavily his devious regime now weighs in calculations about international security. The uncertain future of the Hermit Kingdom is a matter of especially grave importance to the five countries—the United States, China, Japan, Russia, and South Korea—that have intermittently engaged with it since 2003 in the Six-Party Talks. It’s not yet clear how these countries will respond to the ongoing succession crisis, but what’s impossible to deny is that, in the coming months, their actions—and the actions of the new leaders in Pyongyang—will resonate far beyond the Korean peninsula.

One major question is whether the United States and China will begin to closely cooperate, or whether the tensions between the two countries will continue to be a defining issue in the region. Unfortunately, the optimistic spirit that seemed to pervade the U.S.-Sino relationship in the years between 2006 and 2008 seems unlikely to return anytime soon. Yes, the Obama administration has signaled repeatedly that, should North Korea be willing to change direction, it is prepared to intensify its involvement in the Six-Party Talks—involvement that would demand a deepening of Washington’s diplomatic relationship with Beijing. But for Chinese leaders, the Six-Party framework is no longer a high priority.

Instead, they are implacably determined to build on bilateral momentum with the North’s leadership. Indeed, China has made close ties with Pyongyang a high priority in recent years—especially so after cooperation with the Obama administration grew more problematic in 2009—precisely in order to have influence over this type of succession process. It is exceedingly unlikely that Beijing will now be amenable to allowing the Six-Party Talks to be used as a mechanism for the U.S. and South Korea to shape the North’s future. Indeed, Chinese policymakers are likely to be pushing for a succession that privileges stability over change—both in North Korea and in China itself.

Of course, that plan presumes that North Korean leaders are themselves interested in bending to China’s wishes. It seems fair to assume that Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-Il’s son and chosen successor, will have a difficult time consolidating power in the face of doubtful senior military commanders, who hold far more power than civilian leaders, and his own squabbling family. But it’s not yet clear if he will respond to those pressures by acting in a way that will please Beijing.