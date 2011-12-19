Today, Medicare is a guarantee to the elderly that, upon retirement, they will get a comprehensive set of health benefits that will be within their financial means. The guarantee does not come free: Seniors pay premiums for Part B and Part D, the portions of Medicare that cover outpatient services and prescription drugs. Medicare also has cost sharing, in the form of deductibles and co-payments, just like any other insurance policy. But seniors pay far less in premiums and out-of-pocket expenses than they would if they were buying insurance on the open market. That’s because they’ve paid into the system for the entirety of their working lives, via the payroll tax, and because present-day taxpayers pick up the tab for whatever is left over.

In a premium support system, the government doesn't promise a set of benefits. It merely promises to give seniors some money. That money might not be enough to pay for comprehensive health insurance. In fact, it almost certainly would not be.

Consider, for example, Ryan’s original voucher plan – i.e., the one House Republicans approved in the spring and that Mitt Romney, the apparent frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, was embracing in principle just a week ago. The voucher's value would go rise every year, based on a formula pegged to inflation. And that would almost certainly not be enough to keep pace with the rising cost of medical care.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, by 2030 the voucher in that plan would have paid for only about one-third of the typical senior’s medical costs. In other words, even with the voucher, the typical retiree would have been responsible for about two-thirds of his or her medical expenses – an amount that would strain the budgets of most and be positively unaffordable for some.

The scheme Ryan and Wyden unveiled last week envisions a voucher whose value increases more quickly. That means seniors would get more money, presumably enabling more of them to buy insurance at rates they could afford. But some seniors would still struggle – and, over time, the number struggling could grow if the cost of health care grew faster than the value of the voucher. After all, what was true of the original Ryan plan would also be true of the new Ryan plan, at least according to Ryan: The government would no longer guarantee that every senior had access to a defined set of benefits.