THERE IS A terrific moment in Paul Theroux’s The Family Arsenal, a novel of Conradian shadings set in the terror-stricken, IRA-haunted London of the early 1970s, in which a teenage tearaway called Murf stares bleakly over the River Thames at Greenwich to the northern side. “Isle of Dogs,” he murmurs, as the pallid lights of Millwall gleam up through the murk, “I wouldn’t live there for anything.” As an introduction to London’s East End, this fragment works on two levels. It has the advantage of geographical precision (plenty of East End novels get set in Hackney, in north-east London, which has its own particularity); and it gestures at the pile of quasi-mythological baggage that has always accompanied the East End’s journey into fiction, popular culture, and the wider world beyond.

John Marriott takes a tough territorial line, defining his locus classicus as the London boroughs of Tower Hamlets (which contain the areas of Whitechapel, Bethnal Green, Poplar and Bow) and Newham (east of the River Lea, and including Stratford, East Ham and Beckton.) Anywhere else—Dagenham, Redbridge, and the prosperous suburbs that extend as far as Epping Forest in the county of Essex—is overspill. At heart, though, this is less an exercise in spatial definition as psycho-geography than an investigation not only into what the East End “is” or may have been, but also what it means as a concept, both to the people who live within its boundaries and the Murfs of this world who look on apprehensively from the margins.

International comparisons are horribly unhelpful. Is there an equivalent to “East End” in urban American culture? The Lower East Side has something of its air of resonant menace, but “Downtown” is light years distant. No point in invoking the word “cockney” either, for while the traditional reading covers anyone born within earshot of the bells of Bow church, one of its early usages is simply “city dweller.” Thackeray, for example, talks about “Manchester cockneys”: they probably have them in Detroit.

Beyond the Tower, whose title refers to the Tower of London, approaches its subject from several angles—politics, religion, commerce, and health are all extensively surveyed—but one of its principal quarries is myth. As early as his second paragraph, Marriott has begun to explore a “distinct mythology,” bred up in the nineteenth century, “within which the East End was seen as a site of danger, depravity and destitution, and hence to be avoided by genteel and respectable persons.” These legends had many aspects, but their influence hangs over contemporary British culture like river-fog. Even now, any social historian who asked a non-Londoner over the age of forty what images were conveyed by the words East End would probably hear about a highly-coloured compound made up of Pearly Kings (a suit encrusted with thousands of tiny artificial pearls being the traditional dress of the Whitechapel costermonger), exotic rhyming slang (“Use your twopenny,” i.e. “twopenny loaf of bread” and thence “head”) and the Kray Twins, the late 1960s mobsters whose protection rackets were conducted on an almost transatlantic scale.