Those familiar with the Palin origin myth know what happened next. Appointed to an obscure post on the state’s oil industry oversight panel alongside the state GOP chair, Palin promptly unseated him with a conflict-of-interest complaint, establishing herself overnight as a homespun reformer tilting against the old guard. Her timing was impeccable. Frank Murkowski was negotiating the pipeline deal out of public view, and his constituents were beginning to suspect that the industry-friendly governor was giving away the store. Stevens and Young, enjoying influential committee posts at the apex of Bush-era Republican hegemony in Washington, were funneling an astounding level of federal subsidies back home. Even Alaskans, who had always delighted in soaking the feds, were a little embarrassed by the Bridge to Nowhere.

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which had been nosing around the lobbying business in Juneau for several years, had taken an interest in Bill Allen. As the legislature prepared to hash out Murkowski’s pipeline deal in the spring of 2006, agents wired Suite 604 of Juneau’s Baronof Hotel, the liquor-soaked playpen maintained by Allen and known among legislators and lobbyists as the Animal House, with microphones and cameras. Rarely, if ever, has the proverbial smoke-filled room been rendered in such detail. In one snippet of tape later made public, state Rep. Pete Kott jokes to Allen, “I just sold my soul to the devil.” Allen replies, “Now I own you.”

Then the other shoe dropped. Negotiations over the pipeline legislation collapsed, and Alaskans, who by now had come to loathe Murkowski and his political network, handed Palin a landslide victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary that August. A week later, federal agents raided the offices of six lawmakers; a dozen politicos, lobbyists, and oilfield services executives were ultimately indicted. Palin was elected governor in November, and as Democrats swept races nationwide, Stevens and Young lost much of their influence in Washington. In July 2007, federal agents raided Stevens’s vacation home in the Anchorage-area ski town of Girdwood in search of evidence of his VECO connections. Young was reported to be the target of his own VECO-related investigation, and by mid-2007 had spent $250,000 of his campaign funds for the year on legal fees.

There was a sense of insurrectionary delirium in Alaska in the period that followed, a feeling that the old political order had been irrevocably scrambled—that the state, after three decades of political torpor and slavish reliance on the oil industry and Washington, was getting a clean slate. “I consider this a Jeffersonian moment,” Ethan Berkowitz, a democratic state representative who was challenging Young for his U.S. House seat—and leading in the polls—told me in July 2008. And then on the evening of August 24, John McCain placed a call to the cell phone of America’s most popular governor. Almost two years to the day after Palin’s toppling of Murkowski, Alaska’s revolution was over.

Coyne and Hopfinger portray Palin as many others have done, as a shrewd political opportunist driven and eventually undone by her tightly held resentments. (Coyne, to her credit, was onto the governor’s shortcomings long before most journalists in Alaska and elsewhere, begging off of a contract for a Palin biography early in her governorship after coming to the conclusion that Palin was a less impressive figure than Alaskans at the time believed her to be.) If the oil-stained machine pols she toppled had come to power by taking advantage of Alaskans’ self-interested id, Palin had done something worse: she had taken advantage of Alaskans’ civic-minded superego. “For a brief moment under [Palin’s] tenure,” Coyne and Hopfinger write, “Alaskans largely came together and were reminded of the idealism around which the state had been formed in the first place.” Palin had offered voters a second chance to choose the Alaska of its founding fathers over the Alaska of Bill Allen. And then, when opportunity called from Phoenix, she snatched the dream away.

Crude Awakening captures the slightly dazed and sheepish air in Alaska today, the sense of a state looking back over the past five years and wondering, What was that? The reversal has been remarkable. As of a July poll, only 39 percent of Alaskans had a favorable view of their former governor. The case against Stevens collapsed farcically amid mishandling by federal prosecutors, and the senator was cleared of all charges in April 2009, five months after Alaskan voters ended his forty-year career in Washington. Sixteen months later, en route to a fishing trip in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region, Stevens’s floatplane crashed into the side of a mountain, killing the pilot and four passengers, including the man Alaskans called Uncle Ted. Meanwhile, the grand scheme that was supposed to ensure Alaska’s economic future is in grim shape: a plunge in natural gas prices has all but scuttled plans for a North Slope gas pipeline, while Palin’s successor in the governor’s mansion, her former lieutenant Sean Parnell, has quietly tried to claw back most of the oil and gas tax increases that were the cornerstone of Palin’s aborted legislative agenda.

“It may well be,” Coyne and Hopfinger write, “that things happen in Alaska that wouldn’t happen in states with long histories and established social networks—places where physical magnificence and an excess of natural beauty, set always in nature’s extremes, don’t overwhelm, don’t usurp the senses, senses that otherwise might be used to create stable, well-run communities.” The authors return often to this explanation of the state’s political malaise, threading it through long, rhapsodic passages about the Alaskan landscape and way of life. I’ll attest to the Last Frontier’s sense-saturating extremity, but the rest, I’m afraid, is a bridge too far. As anyone from New Jersey could tell you, corruption does just fine in the absence of natural beauty and frontier naiveté. And one suspects that Alaskans’ sudden intolerance of corruption in 2006 might have had something to do with the fact that for the first time Alaskans—not the oil companies, not taxpayers in the Lower 48—were on the losing end of their politicians’ machinations.

It is telling that Coyne and Hopfinger resort to Alaskan exceptionalism in their otherwise sharply skeptical account of how things went wrong in the far north. For exceptionalism—a department in which the forty-ninth state is exceeded by few save maybe Texas and New York—has always been Alaska’s great weakness. Both Allen and Palin ascended to power by playing expertly upon Alaska’s sense of itself as a land apart, a place where the normal rules didn’t apply, home to a hardscrabble but big-dreaming people destined for a unique greatness. Their respective downfalls, appropriately Alaskan in scale but utterly prosaic in kind, carried a different lesson: Alaska might not be such an unusual place after all.

Charles Homans is a special correspondent for The New Republic.