Here is some very rare live footage of the species homo Republicanus voting to raise taxes. A team from Animal Planet travelled the globe five years in order to capture this moment.

Okay, it isn't Animal Planet, it's C-span, according to whom (do I detect a thoroughly uncharacteristic and non-objective note of irritation with one party at the expense of the other?): "Members won't even vote on the Senate bill by itself. Their four votes are: to disagree with Senate's language; a motion to go to conference with the Senate over that disagreement; a reaffirmation of support for the original House payroll tax bill; and a motion to instruct conferees offered by the Democrats."