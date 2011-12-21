One possibility is that the House GOP isn’t dealing in good faith, and the press has decided to call them on it. That’s usually the most plausible explanation with John Boehner and Eric Cantor et al, and there’s a decent amount of it going on in this case, too. As most people who’ve been following the issue know, for example, the House-passed payroll tax-cut includes a provision that would force Obama to quickly decide the fate of the Keystone oil pipeline. Since it’s an issue that divides the Democratic base (unions v. environmentalists) and unites the GOP, the White House was hoping to postpone the decision till after the 2012 election. Naturally, Republicans want him to decide as soon as possible.

And that’s hardly the only bad-faith provision in the House bill. The plan also includes some pretty dubious “reforms” of the unemployment insurance system. For that matter, most House Republicans don’t even want to extend the payroll tax cut at all. If you look at the representatives Boehner appointed to a phantom conference committee that’s supposed to work out differences with the Senate (“phantom” because the Senate has no plans to participate), most of them are on record griping about the payroll tax cut.

Still, this doesn’t strike me as the reason House Republicans are suddenly getting killed here. If bad-faith were somehow disqualifying in Washington—even this sort of transparently bad faith—Paul Ryan could have never developed a reputation as a budget sage, and his “Path to Prosperity” would have never caught on among the political media as a serious deficit-reduction plan, which it’s not. (In any case, the Senate compromise that Democrats favor also expedites the Keystone decision.)

Another possibility is that the internecine GOP split is killing Boehner and his House colleagues. The Senate, after all, passed its payroll tax cut compromise by an 89-10 margin, meaning that dozens of Republicans voted for it. Those Republicans then promptly left Washington thinking they’d wrapped up their business for the year. When they heard that this wasn’t the case, many of them got downright ornery and started kvetching at their House colleagues—in public. The press of course loves stories in which factions of the same party turn on one another, and so it’s not surprising that they played this high in their stories.

But this, too, seems insufficient as an explanation for why the House GOP has taken on so much water these last two days. McConnell actually backed Boehner when he first announced that the House was going to nix the Senate deal. And, anyway, internal GOP splits haven’t been especially debilitating for Boehner and his troops this year. Recall that, back during the debt-ceiling debate this summer, McConnell came up with a face-saving solution for all sides which the House Tea Partiers quickly rejected. This did not abruptly shift the storyline from “How is Barack Obama going to appease the GOP so that he can prevent a global financial apocalypse” to “Republicans can’t even agree among themselves.” Since Republicans controlled the House and not the Senate, the press simply treated the House GOP as the effective face of Republicans in Congress and dismissed the McConnell proposal when the House did.