Americans Elect, the group that is pushing to get a bipartisan, "radical centrist" third-choice ticket on the presidential ballot next fall via an online convention, just held a call with reporters to trumpet that it has obtained ballot access in California, with 1.62 million signatures. This puts the group well on its way to getting access in all 50 states, which, its leaders declared, means the political world better start taking it seriously.

"This is a significant step in the journey," said Elliot Ackerman, the group's chief operating officer and the son of Peter Ackerman, the leveraged-buyout titan who founded the organization*. "The idea that this can't be done -- if you look at the data, it's false."

But even as Americans Elect is asking that the punditocracy look its way, it is also keeping anyone from looking too closely. In response to questions from Politico's Ken Vogel and yours truly, the group's leaders said over and over that they had no intention of releasing the names of all 50 of the major donors who gave at least $100,000 each to the group, providing the bulk of the $30 million it needed to obtain the ballot access. The group's 501c(4) status does not require it to disclose its donors, they noted. There is no risk of a quid pro quo, they said, between the donors and candidates because the donors are only paying for the creation of a new nominating process, not supporting specific candidates. And while some donors have come forward, they said, many others gave only on the condition that they would not be identified because they feared being vilified for giving to Americans Elect.

"These individuals are prominent in public life, folks who are deeply concerned about the state of American politics and the dysfunction playing out right now," said Elliot Ackerman, who served five tours in Afghanistan and Iraq with the Marine Corps. "The effort couldn't have been started if those people weren't able to come out in their own due time."