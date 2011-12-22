Kurdistan, in short, is doing so much better than the rest of Iraq that it’s perfectly logical for its citizens to wonder why they can’t simply head out on their own as an independent nation—as they have long aspired to. What, then, should be the American answer to the 95 percent or more of Iraqi Kurds who would vote for independence tomorrow if it were possible?

The first part of the answer is that it is not possible. A declaration of complete independence by Iraq’s Kurds would be met with a campaign of military pressure, if not outright attack, and economic strangulation from every one of Kurdistan’s neighbors. The remainder of Iraq would not accept national dismemberment—not merely because of the loss of huge oil reserves, but for reasons of national pride as well. Turkey, Iran, and Syria would also view a declaration of Iraqi Kurdish independence as a provocation to their own Kurds to rise up and seek either secession or the creation of a supra-Kurdish state. All four neighbors would work to ensure that the Iraqi Kurdish state failed. And with control of Kurdish oil pipelines (which run through Turkey) and trade routes, they could do much to bring about this outcome.

Fortunately, there is a more practical option for Kurds. We should be encouraging them to summon a parallel to another small and exceptional society: Taiwan, which has long faced a similar kind of threat from China. For all intents and purposes, Taiwan functions as a completely independent country. Yet it also does not flaunt its independence from mainland China. Over the last two decades, Taiwan has cemented a pivotal security relationship with the United States by moving toward, and then deepening and reaffirming, democracy. But Taiwan also edged away from the brink of national suicide by restraining secessionist impulses and pragmatically forging cooperative economic and social ties with the mainland. Once, when a reckless leader almost went too far in pressing a pro-independence agenda, the United States reined him in, using the immense leverage that came with the American commitment to support Taiwan’s security so long as it did not unilaterally—and foolishly—move to alter the status quo.

The Taiwan model should be attractive, or at least acceptable, to Kurds in part because of globalization. For many years and probably decades to come, the arbitrary boundaries drawn by Europe over the shattered pieces of the Ottoman Empire will remain the boundaries of modern states. But in a rapidly globalizing world of new kinds of trading communities and new forms of de facto sovereignty, the formal trappings of de jure statehood do not matter as much. If they are smart, Kurds will grudgingly accept their boundaries and work within the delicately negotiated features of Iraq’s essentially federalist constitution to chart their own course. They can use their share of Iraq’s staggering oil wealth to follow in the footsteps of their northern neighbor, Turkey, by building a prosperous and free society. Indeed, if Iraqi Kurds can be persuaded to defer their for-now-impossible dream of Kurdish independence in exchange for the prospect of Kurdish dignity and prosperity, Iraqi Kurdistan could become an epicenter of relative freedom, openness, and economic dynamism—a place people want to come to, rather than a place people want to leave.

The United States made many terrible mistakes in its engagement in Iraq over the past nine years. But one thing we got reasonably right—and for which the much maligned American viceroy, L. Paul Bremer, and his colleagues in the senior ranks of the Bush administration have gotten too little credit—is the exquisitely difficult balance we struck between our moral obligation to the Kurdish people and our political obligation to hold Iraq together as one state. The incipient, if still very partial, success story that is Kurdistan today is the fruit of that policy. If Kurdistan’s leaders can accept de facto rather than de jure independence, and if their democracy continues to develops as it has thus far, the United States will have achieved at least something significant for its staggering investment, even if the rest of Iraq continues to flounder and disappoint.