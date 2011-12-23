First of all, my mother brought me up this way. A German Jew whose ancestors emigrated to the U.S. from Frankfurt before the Civil War, she assumed that Christmas was as inclusive a national holiday as Thanksgiving or Independence Day. Every year, we had a tree, festooned with frosted glass balls and little ornaments, some plastic and others cardboard. A few of the latter were handed out by local businesses. I recall one tiny Santa distributed by a local savings bank who advertised the prevailing interest rate on his red pot-belly. Of course, my mother filled my stockings and bought me a team of milk chocolate reindeer and put my presents under the tree. I knew the words to all the most popular carols, although I stuttered trying to pronounce “Good King Wenceslas.” One night before the big day, we would drive around our suburban New Jersey county to find the prettiest or, at least, the most outlandish lawn displays.

How my mother and I observed Christmas was firmly rooted in American tradition. As Stephen Nissenbaum shows, in his indispensable book, The Battle for Christmas, most devout Christians refrained from celebrating the holiday until the middle of the 19th century. They scorned the way peasants, slaves, and laborers marked the occasion with heavy drinking, cross-dressing, and fornication. In 1659, the General Court of the Massachusetts colony even “declared the celebration of Christmas to be a criminal offense.”

But with the emergence of a modern market economy in the 19th century came the desire to exchange gifts in a domestic setting that, for an increasing number of urban-dwellers, was no longer a place of work but a refuge from it. In the 1820s, some German immigrants introduced the Christmas tree, a relatively new custom first popularized in Strasbourg, and it was promoted by Unitarians and other reforming types who saw it as a device to help turn the holiday into a romantic ritual centered on teaching children about the joy of being good. The branches of the evergreen tree, wrote the feminist Margaret Fuller in 1844, “cluster with little tokens that may, at least, give them a sense that the world is rich, and that there are some in it who care to bless them. It is a charming sight to see their glittering eyes…”

Because Santa Claus—as concept and mass-produced image—made kids brighten up even more, he too became part of the new ritual. His artisanal workshop, comments Nissenbaum, evoked a pre-industrial past which disguised “the fact that most of the presents he brought were commodity productions.” And because Santa made presents for all children everywhere in the world, he became a grand surrogate or even a substitute for Jesus. Salvation may be possible for all, but, in the meantime, a new train set or a necklace would be just fine. Singing about a white Christmas and displaying a balloonish St. Nick on your front lawn are thus not commercialized departures from tradition but the logical extension of it.

So I am enjoying Christmas in a completely appropriate, even patriotic fashion. Can I make an aesthetic argument for my preferences? Not really. But then, when it comes to holiday observances, the heart wants what the heart wants. So say what you will: I am going to have myself a merry little Kitschmas.