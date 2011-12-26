The Republican field is crowded and fluid right now, but it won’t be for long. By January 11th, there will be at most three remaining contenders, and we’ll have a much clearer understanding of how the race will develop.

There are seven candidates with a pulse, and only six of them—divided into two groups of three—are competing in Iowa. For two of the three denizens of the lower tier—Michele Bachmann and Rick Santorum—failing to finish among the top three on January 3rd would spell the effective end of their candidacies. The third—Rick Perry—would probably have enough money left to stagger on to New Hampshire, but with the prospect of eventual success even further reduced from its current low level.

The calculus for the top tier is equally straightforward. Mitt Romney got 25 percent of the vote in 2008 and seems poised to do about that well this year, which could be enough to eke out a first-place finish in a divided field. If not, the best outcome for Romney would be a victory for Ron Paul, who will not be the eventual nominee, while the worst outcome would be a win for either Newt Gingrich (not improbable) or Rick Perry (improbable but not impossible). Unlike Gingrich, Romney could survive a fourth-place finish in Iowa without permanent damage. (McCain placed fourth in 2008, but that didn’t matter after New Hampshire.)

If the top three finishers are Romney, Paul, and X, then we’re probably looking at a two-person race between Romney and X as the race heads south after New Hampshire—“probably” because a New Hampshire win is central to Romney’s entire strategy. He owns a house in the state and has spent more time there during the past four years than have some of its residents. A defeat for Romney in The Granite State would represent a personal repudiation and a near-mortal blow to his candidacy. The same is true for Jon Huntsman, who has staked everything on New Hampshire; a second-place finish would be a moral victory but would not be enough to sustain his candidacy for long.