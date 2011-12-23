[Guest post by Simon van Zuylen-Wood]

I get that self-avowed “neo-imperialist” historian Niall Ferguson relishes his gig as academia’s most celebrated colonial nostalgic/conservative reactionary. But this is too much:

I just read the transcripts of some lectures [Newt Gingrich] gave in the 1990s on “Renewing American Civilization.” They positively fizz with historical insights and brilliant brain waves. They make the case against big government as vividly as anything you’ll ever read.

This nugget of praise, apparently written in all seriousness, appeared in the December 19th edition of Newsweek, where Ferguson writes a weekly column. I too read these transcripts as part of an assignment for The New Republic (learn all about it here if you’re a print subscriber) and they simply don’t warrant this level of praise.

First let’s visit Ferguson's claim that the lectures "positively fizz with historical insights and brain waves.” The merits of this statement, grammatical and otherwise, are highly dubious. Gingrich’s “American Civilization” is exemplified by a handful of men who symbolize gumption, business success, or preferably, both. From my piece: