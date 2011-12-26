Of course, what I think matters a lot less than what the Congressional Budget Office thinks. But the CBO happens to see things the same way. The CBO doesn't assume that the mandate will work perfectly: It realizes, as Paul says, that the relatively weak financial consequences of the federal mandate mean that many young, healthy people will continue to eschew coverage, even after the new law has taken effect. Even so, CBO and other forecasters believe that the mandate makes a difference, encouraging many more people to sign up for insurance. Their judgment reflects more than guesswork: It's also a product of economic modeling that is based on data, compiled over decades, on how people respond to financial incentives for health care.

Jonathan Gruber, the MIT economist, summarized the prevailing wisdom in a paper published by the Center for American Progress. Here is his conclusion:

Modeling the impact of fundamental health reform is a balancing act between leaning

on what is known and modeling what we need to know. In the case of the new health

reform law, that balancing act was greatly assisted by the experience of Massachusetts,

which provides a great case study of the world with reformed insurance markets and an

individual mandate. Once we move away from the individual mandate, our estimates

become considerably more uncertain.

Nevertheless, several lessons are clear from the exercises described in this paper. First,

no alternative to the individual mandate can cover more than two-thirds as many

uninsured as the Affordable Care Act does as passed by Congress and enacted into law.

Second, no alternative to the mandate saves much money—even removing the mandate

altogether, which cuts the number of uninsured covered by 50 percent to 75 percent but

only reduces government spending by 25 percent to 30 percent. Strikingly, broad and

aggressive auto-enrollment, which I estimate to cover two-thirds as many uninsured as

the mandate, costs just as much because the coverage comes almost exclusively through

auto-enrollment into public insurance. Finally, any alternative imposes much higher

costs on those buying insurance in the new health insurance exchanges as the healthiest

opt out and the less healthy face increased premiums.

Could Gruber, CBO, and the forecasters be wrong? Sure. Paul is absolutely right when he says CBO estimates have created a "false sense of certainty" over how the mandate will work out. Projections are never that precise. But they are the best predictions we have, based on available information.

(As a practical matter, by the way, heeding the CBO was pretty much a political prerequisite for passing legislation. Paul is right when he says CBO effectively shut down the debate over the mandate by deeming it essential to achieving near-universal coverage.)

One other point. The mandate itself is obviously unpopular. But is that the reason the law as a whole generates so much opposition? Paul implies as much, although he doesn't exactly blame Democrats for that: He points out that the issue raised little controversy during the debate over the law and notes, sympathetically, that the lack of opposition "lulled Democrats into thinking the mandate was politically safe."

But I'm not sure the political landscape would look much different if Democrats had opted for a policy that looked more like the one Paul now proposes. Yes, the mandate has hurt at the margins, on the left as well as the right. Plenty of liberals don’t like the idea of being forced to buy a private insurance policy – although, to be clear, that's not precisely what the mandate would do. But the more vocal opponents of health care reform are upset about much more than the mandate.

Many conservatives are unhappy that the law will, in effect, use their tax dollars to subsidize medical care for other people. Many seniors are angry that the law reduces spending on Medicare, in order to finance the expansion of insurance coverage. And even many non-elderly, non-conservative Americans are upset that Obama and his allies spent so much time trying to pass health care reform, when, they believe, he could have been doing more to bolster the economy.

Imagine, for a moment, that the Affordable Care Act did not include a mandate. Would any of these people be substantially more enthusiastic about health care reform today? I doubt it.

Political or legal circumstances may yet compel lawmakers who support the Affordable Care Act to find an alternative to the mandate. If so, I hope they will give Paul's arguments -- and ideas -- serious consideration, particularly if Paul can find more evidence that his alternatives really will work. But the best evidence we have suggests that the architects of the Affordable Care Act got it right.

Note: I tweaked the language and added a bit more to the political discussion at the end, just to clarify what Paul had written.