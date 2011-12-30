3. Learn a new (literary) language. I pledged to devote more space to work in translation. Alas, here again I did not quite live up to my ambition: the only non-English book I reviewed was Gille’s, though I devoted another column to the work of Amos Oz and Irmgard Keun. Part of the trouble here, I think, is that there’s pressure to make web writing immediately relevant in a way that foreign-language literature (almost by definition) isn’t. A column about Bridesmaids is going to get more page views than one about a Croatian novelist, no matter how great that novelist might be. But resigning myself to the status quo is no solution either.

4. Break my bad (reading) habits. I pledged to stop trying to read with one hand on my laptop and another on my phone, and to create at home an airplane-like reading environment free from distractions. Unfortunately, I continue to struggle with devices that compete for my attention. (No one has yet developed the app that will incinerate my phone if I check it too often.) Part of the problem is that it’s hard to create a peaceful space in a New York apartment, where the WiFi is always on and we’re all jammed on top of each other too much of the time. Plus, I have an eight-year-old son who likes to call meetings of the “Reading Club,” meaning that we all pile on the couch with our books—sweet, but not exactly conducive to deep concentration. Here’s a truly crazy idea: to turn off the modem for a few hours each day to create an interference-free reading zone.

5. Spend more time with family and friends. I pledged to stop reading in a vacuum and talk more about books with people I know. As part of this effort, this year I joined Twitter, and it’s been far more valuable than I expected in bringing me in touch with other writers and readers. The transition was made easy in part because I have “real-life” friends already on Twitter who were happy to draw me into their conversations. But I’ve enjoyed meeting new people as well, especially readers of TNR and readers of my book. After I wrote in a column that the spread of e-books means that books matter less as physical objects, a reader sweetly tweeted me a photo of my own book on her bookshelf. And fans of Shirley Jackson, a biography of whom I’m currently writing, have reached out to tell me they’re looking forward to my book.

Where to turn but Twitter for new resolution ideas? A few suggestions I received:

* Read more non-fiction (this one comes from the most avid fiction readers).