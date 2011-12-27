Gingrich's big revolt against Bush cannot be understood without the context of his fight to keep his own seat. His unexpected rejection of the Bush deal -- just over a month before Election Day -- was seen at the time as a gambit to curry favor with voters who had come to see him as out of touch. Look, he could say, he was breaking ranks with the president and his party's leaders to protect constituents against the deal's Medicare cuts and tax increases (on cigarettes and alcohol, but not not income -- that came in the final version of the deal.) Whether it worked is an open question -- plenty in the district saw the move as the transparent, disloyal ploy it was (the Atlanta Journal-Constitution called him a "Benedict Arnold"). There's no way of knowing whether the revolt saved Gingrich's skin or made the race closer than it would have been.

But leaving out the full context of Gingrich's 1990 revolutionary pose means missing a larger lesson that has been very much on display in the current campaign. For all of Gingrich's grandiose ambitions then and now, for all of his notions of himself as a big-picture political thinker, he has often struggled with the more mundane demands of campaigning. Back then, he was undermined by his lack of self-control (refusing to shake Worley's hand after a debate, a moment caught on camera) and his own campaign mailings, which played into Worley's depiction of him as a vain Washington insider. Today, it has been manifest in, among many other organizational shortcomings, his inability to get on the ballot in his adopted home state of Virginia. As Worley told me several weeks ago, while Newt was still riding high in the polls: “One thing I think will become clear in the next month or two, is that Newt Gingrich is just not a very good candidate.”

Not to say that I am completely counting him out. After all, how can you count out someone who is now operating on "Animal House" spirits? Check out his campaign's response to the Virginia ballot fiasco, which evokes Bluto Blutarsky more than it does Gingrich the historian:

“Newt and I agreed that the analogy is December 1941,” campaign director Michael Krull wrote on the Gingrich Facebook page. “We have experienced an unexpected set-back, but we will re-group and re-focus with increased determination, commitment and positive action. Throughout the next months there will be ups and downs; there will be successes and failures; there will be easy victories and difficult days - but in the end we will stand victorious.”

To-ga! To-ga! To-ga!