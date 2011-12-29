So there’s no question that Romney is all-in now in Iowa. The Des Moines Register reports today that Romney will throw himself a caucus after-party in the state, then stick around to do a circuit of morning-after interviews. As First Read puts it:

Folks, that is playing to win. Talk about confidence The safe move -- and the one that seemed telegraphed a few weeks ago -- would be to travel to the friendly confines of New Hampshire before or immediately after the caucuses, to downplay their importance and do the morning shows from Manchester, NH. But his campaign is now playing them up (and finishing anywhere outside of the top spot or JUST behind Ron Paul would be embarrassing).

The rationale behind this strategy is obvious. If Romney scores a win or a close second, he’ll probably win big in New Hampshire and then lock up the nomination. So there’s a big reward looming.

But I’d argue that the risks are even bigger. First, five days is a ridiculously long period of time. Much of Gingrich’s flameout happened in five days; ditto the recent Santorum surge. Given the persistent suspicion toward Romney among the GOP rank-and-file, extravagantly seizing the frontrunner mantle doesn’t strike me as a great idea. It forces people to imagine you as their nominee while they still have a chance to alter that outcome. That’s not a great place for Romney to be, since a lot of Republicans don’t want to think of him as their nominee. Certainly not a lot of Republicans in Iowa, where Romney has hovered between the high-teens and mid-20s all year. Wouldn’t it be better to sneak up on them with a stronger than expected showing and then a strong win in New Hampshire? I’d wager that does about as much for Romney’s overall nomination chances as a widely-expected first- or second-place Iowa showing, but without the risk of humiliating repudiation beforehand.

Second, is it possible that we’re overestimating the bounce Romney would get out of a first or close-second place finish in Iowa? Suppose that Romney wins the caucuses with 25 percent of the vote—not at all implausible given Paul’s strength, Santorum’s recent movement, and the continuing significance of Gingrich and Perry. In fact, yesterday’s much-discussed CNN poll basically foreshadowed that outcome: It had Romney at 25 percent, Paul at 22, Santorum at 16, and Gingrich at 14, and Perry at 11.