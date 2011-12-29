There hasn't been much reason these past few weeks to dig back into the vast landscape of unsavory dealings in Rick Perry's Texas, given the governor's increasing irrelevance in the GOP primary. But his new attack on Rick Santorum -- the candidate who seems poised to steal whatever social conservative thunder Perry has been seeking -- demands a quick return to the Lone Star State to address the hypocrisy.

I'll let CNN describe Perry's new attack ad:

In a new radio ad released by Perry's team Thursday, Santorum is portrayed as a free-spending Washington insider who voted for earmarks and wasteful spending during his time in Congress. Watch a web version of the ad here .



The ad mimics a game show, asking questions of contestants like "Which Republican running for president voted for the bridge to nowhere?" and "Who personally demanded more that $1 billion in earmarks to his sixteen years in Congress?" Each time the announcer proclaims the answer: "Rick Santorum!"

The spot features a clip of Santorum saying he was "very proud of the earmarks" he wrote into spending legislation. "Rick Santorum is proud of feeding at the earmark trough in Congress," Perry's ad proclaims.

Okay...where to start with this? Well, one could note that Perry caused a controversy in Texas when he spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on top Washington lobbying firms like Cassidy & Associates and Ogilvy to supplement the work that the state's office of state-federal relations was doing in trying to secure federal funding for Texas. After paying the lobbyists for several years, Perry finally dropped them under pressure in 2006. As a lobbyist at one of the firms explained to me when I was reporting my September cover piece on Perry's rise to power, Perry and his aides in Texas "were trying to improve their ability not only to ensure they were getting access to available federal resources but to make sure they were adequately staffed to be apprised of any regulatory changes that might affect them."