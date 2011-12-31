This is the second invitation to “grab bag” an invitation to a small and intimate White House dinner. The first came from the president. Yes, direct from him, no intermediaries, no celebrity members of Congress (no, not even Nancy Pelosi, who’s written so many askings for cash that they’ve taken her off the job), no celebrities period.

Maybe the $3 come-on didn’t bring in enough pledges. So Michelle has been deputized to do the schnorrering. And she promises, “It’s just going to be a couple of us—me, Barack, supporters like you and your guests—sitting around a table, sharing stories.” This is really quite daring. A tiny dinner party! Maybe eight people or ten. What happens if one of the folk turns out to be a bore? Or, worse yet, two of them.

Friend --



At the end of a long day, Barack and I cherish the same things most American families cherish: togetherness, warm conversation, and the simple pleasure of one another’s company.



That’s what this upcoming dinner is going to be all about. It’s just going to be a couple of us -- me, Barack, supporters like you and your guests -- sitting around a table, sharing stories.



No handshaking lines, no pomp and circumstance.



We’d love for you to be a part of it. Donate $3 or whatever you can to be automatically entered today:



https://donate.barackobama.com/Me-and-Barack



We hope to meet you soon,



Michelle

And below is the informative small print about the rules of the game.